Leonardo Dicaprio Was Forced To Use 'n-word' While Shooting For 'Django Unchained'

Widely known as one of the best actors in the world, Leonardo DiCaprio has won quite a few awards for his movies, The Departed, Th Wolf of Wall Street and The Revenant. The actor, who is popular for some of his iconic dialogues in movies, had a hard time shooting for his film Django Unchained. In an interview,, Jamie Foxx revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio had a tough time saying the n-word in the film Django Unchained.

When Samuel Jackson & Jamie Foxx forced Leonardo DiCaprio to use the n-word

Jamie Foxx played the role of Django Freeman in the movie Django Unchained and in an interview, he revealed that his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio was uncomfortable on set because he had to use racial terms in the movie. He added that he and Samuel Jackson had to force Leonardo DiCaprio for using the n-word, while they were shooting.

He recalled and shared that Leonardo DiCaprio had confessed he had a problem saying the n-word. Jamie Foxx further added that Samuel Jackson reminded him that it was just another Tuesday and he had to do his job. Jamie Foxx further added that Leonardo DiCaprio was blank when he came to on the sets of Django Unchained the next day. Leonardo DiCaprio greeted everybody and remained quiet the entire time.

Speaking about Django Unchained, he added that Quentin Tarantino made them transport back to that time and everything almost felt real. Leonardo DiCaprio, on the other hand, confessed that he hated his own character in the film and it was one of the most narcissistic, racist characters he had ever read in his life. Django Unchained is one of Quentin Tarantino's most celebrated films. The film won awards at Golden Globes and BAFTAs. Moreover, the director also took an Oscar home for the Best Original Screenplay.

