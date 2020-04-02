Samuel Jackson Sends Message To Fans As He Read Foul Mouthed PSA 'Stay The ***k At Home'

The whole world is battling with the COVID 19 pandemic and have been under lockdown to stay safe from the contagious disease. Besides essential services to the general public, everything else has been shut down. Meanwhile, many talk show hosts have started streaming their shows from their homes where they get the guests live and talk to them through webcams or other means. Jimmy Kimmel hosted his show recently from his home where he spoke to Samuel Jackson while he was at his home. The two talked about the value of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic and how people can help by contributing to charity funds and other causes. The episode aired recently and has created a buzz among the fans of the show. Read on to know more about it.

Samuel L Jackson urges everyone to stay home amid Coronavirus pandemic in a foul-mouthed PSA

Actor Samuel L Jackson is very popular among fans of Hollywood because of his unique style of dialogue delivery. The actor, on Jimmy Kimmel's show, sent across a message to his fans and urged the fans to stay home in order to stay safe from the COVID 19. In the episode, he takes the opportunity where he reads a children's book, 'Stay the f**k at home'. Through that, he is telling his fans what to do during the pandemic. The message is simple and clear, 'to stay at home'. He sends the message to his viewers in his signature style, for which he is known in the industry. The video has been viewed more than 1.5 million times. Take a look at the video below.

Jackson was seen wearing a purple outfit which included a purple round neck t-shirt, a purple hooded jacket. He also wore a purple coloured hat and a pair of glasses for reading. He is famous for reading children's book in his style and the actor has a particular style of acting. His style of acting is well regarded in the entertainment industry and his style includes loud acting and dialogue delivery. He portrayed the parodied character in films like Snakes on a Plane. Recently he appeared as Nick Fury in the Marvel movies.

Image Credits: Jimmy Kimmel Instagram

