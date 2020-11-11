Leonardo DiCaprio's Birthday: If You Loved The Actor, Here's A Trivia Quiz For You

Quick links:
Leonardo DiCaprio, born on November 11, 1974, is one of the finest and most celebrated American actors and producers. DiCaprio began his career by appearing in television commercials in the late 1980s. In the early 1990s, he played recurring roles in various television series, such as the sitcom Parenthood. He had his first major film role in This Boy's Life (1993), and the actor has never looked back since. In his career spanning over three decades, Leonardo DiCaprio has appeared in many different types of characters in critically acclaimed movies. Leonardo DiCaprio's movies like The Aviator (2004), Blood Diamond (2006), The Departed (2006), and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt. Today, on Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday, here’s a trivia quiz of the actor that will help his fans know him better.
Also Read | Watch The Entire Scene Of Leonardo DiCaprio That Inspired A Meme Trend
Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio Urges Fans To 'vote Early' And 'have A Plan In Place'; Posts A Reminder
Also Read | US Elections 2020: Leonardo DiCaprio Urges Fans To Vote, Says 'every Vote Counts'
Also Read | US Elections 2020: Leonardo DiCaprio Says "Leave No Ballot Uncounted" As He Posts A PSA
С днём рождения, Лео! 11 ноября родился Леонардо Ди КАПРИО (1974), американский актер, лауреат премии "Оскар" (2016). Снимался в фильмах: "Жизнь этого парня", "Полное затмение", "Быстрый и мёртвый", "Ромео + Джульетта", "Комната Марвина", "Титаник", "Человек в железной маске", "Пляж", "Банды Нью-Йорка", "Поймай меня, если сможешь", "Авиатор", "Отступники", "Кровавый алмаз", "Дорога перемен", "Остров проклятых", "Начало", "Джанго освобождённый", "Великий Гэтсби", "Волк с Уолл-стрит", "Выживший", "Однажды в Голливуде". #леонардодикаприо #leonardodicaprio #leodicaprio
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.