Leonardo DiCaprio's Birthday: If You Loved The Actor, Here's A Trivia Quiz For You

Today, on Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday, here’s a trivia quiz of the actor that will help his fans know him better. Read further ahead to know all about the quiz

Leonardo diCaprio's birthday

Leonardo DiCaprio, born on November 11, 1974, is one of the finest and most celebrated American actors and producers. DiCaprio began his career by appearing in television commercials in the late 1980s. In the early 1990s, he played recurring roles in various television series, such as the sitcom Parenthood. He had his first major film role in This Boy's Life (1993), and the actor has never looked back since. In his career spanning over three decades, Leonardo DiCaprio has appeared in many different types of characters in critically acclaimed movies. Leonardo DiCaprio's movies like The Aviator (2004), Blood Diamond (2006), The Departed (2006), and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt. Today, on Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday, here’s a trivia quiz of the actor that will help his fans know him better. 

Leonardo DiCaprio's trivia

1. What is Leonardo DiCaprio’s entire name?

  • Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio
  • Leonardo William DiCaprio
  • Leonardo Walter DiCaprio
  • Leonardo Winston DiCaprio

2. Where was Leonardo DiCaprio born?

  • Los Angeles, California
  • New York
  • Washington, DC
  • Seattle

3. What are the names of Leonardo DiCaprio’s parents?

  • Irmelin and George DiCaprio
  • Iris and Greyson DiCaprio
  • Irene and Gael DiCaprio
  • Irmine and Griffin DiCaprio

4. For which romantic epic saga did Leonardo DiCaprio achieve international stardom?

  • This Boy’s Life (1993)
  • What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
  • Titanic (1997)
  • Blood Diamond (2006)

5. What is the name of Leonardo DiCaprio’s production house?

  • Appian Way Productions
  • Filmy Box Productions
  • Apple City Productions
  • Movie Today Productions

6. What is Leonardo DiCaprio’s Foundation devoted towards promoting?

  • Social causes
  • Environmental awareness
  • Animal safety
  • Children safety

7. In what year was Leonardo DiCaprio listed as one of the 100 most influential people in the world?

  • 2014
  • 2015
  • 2016
  • 2017

8. At what age did Leonardo DiCaprio start appearing in commercials?

  • 10 years old
  • 12 years old
  • 14 years old
  • 16 years old

9. What was Leonardo DiCaprio’s alternative career choice as a child?

  • Doctor
  • Marine Biologist
  • Scientist
  • Sailor

10. Before making his debut, Leonardo DiCaprio played an uncredited role in one episode of which television series?

  • Roseanne
  • Growing Pains
  • FRIENDS
  • The Office

ANSWERS

  1. Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio
  2. Los Angeles, California
  3. Irmelin and George DiCaprio
  4. Titanic (1997)
  5. Appian Way Productions
  6. Environmental awareness
  7. 2016
  8. 14 years old
  9. Marine Biologist
  10. Roseanne
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

С днём рождения, Лео! 11 ноября родился Леонардо Ди КАПРИО (1974), американский актер, лауреат премии "Оскар" (2016). Снимался в фильмах: "Жизнь этого парня", "Полное затмение", "Быстрый и мёртвый", "Ромео + Джульетта", "Комната Марвина", "Титаник", "Человек в железной маске", "Пляж", "Банды Нью-Йорка", "Поймай меня, если сможешь", "Авиатор", "Отступники", "Кровавый алмаз", "Дорога перемен", "Остров проклятых", "Начало", "Джанго освобождённый", "Великий Гэтсби", "Волк с Уолл-стрит", "Выживший", "Однажды в Голливуде". #леонардодикаприо #leonardodicaprio #leodicaprio

A post shared by iratarasova (@irinatarasova8788) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

