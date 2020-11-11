Leonardo DiCaprio's Birthday: If You Loved The Actor, Here's A Trivia Quiz For You

Leonardo DiCaprio, born on November 11, 1974, is one of the finest and most celebrated American actors and producers. DiCaprio began his career by appearing in television commercials in the late 1980s. In the early 1990s, he played recurring roles in various television series, such as the sitcom Parenthood. He had his first major film role in This Boy's Life (1993), and the actor has never looked back since. In his career spanning over three decades, Leonardo DiCaprio has appeared in many different types of characters in critically acclaimed movies. Leonardo DiCaprio's movies like The Aviator (2004), Blood Diamond (2006), The Departed (2006), and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt. Today, on Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday, here’s a trivia quiz of the actor that will help his fans know him better.

Leonardo DiCaprio's trivia

1. What is Leonardo DiCaprio’s entire name?

Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio

Leonardo William DiCaprio

Leonardo Walter DiCaprio

Leonardo Winston DiCaprio

2. Where was Leonardo DiCaprio born?

Los Angeles, California

New York

Washington, DC

Seattle

3. What are the names of Leonardo DiCaprio’s parents?

Irmelin and George DiCaprio

Iris and Greyson DiCaprio

Irene and Gael DiCaprio

Irmine and Griffin DiCaprio

4. For which romantic epic saga did Leonardo DiCaprio achieve international stardom?

This Boy’s Life (1993)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Titanic (1997)

Blood Diamond (2006)

5. What is the name of Leonardo DiCaprio’s production house?

Appian Way Productions

Filmy Box Productions

Apple City Productions

Movie Today Productions

6. What is Leonardo DiCaprio’s Foundation devoted towards promoting?

Social causes

Environmental awareness

Animal safety

Children safety

7. In what year was Leonardo DiCaprio listed as one of the 100 most influential people in the world?

2014

2015

2016

2017

8. At what age did Leonardo DiCaprio start appearing in commercials?

10 years old

12 years old

14 years old

16 years old

9. What was Leonardo DiCaprio’s alternative career choice as a child?

Doctor

Marine Biologist

Scientist

Sailor

10. Before making his debut, Leonardo DiCaprio played an uncredited role in one episode of which television series?

Roseanne

Growing Pains

FRIENDS

The Office

ANSWERS

Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio Los Angeles, California Irmelin and George DiCaprio Titanic (1997) Appian Way Productions Environmental awareness 2016 14 years old Marine Biologist Roseanne

