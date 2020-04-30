Leonardo DiCaprio's Jaw-dropping Exquisite Collection Of Watches

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is known for his diverse collection of sunglasses and suits. However, the actor is also fond of this one accessory and has an excellent collection of it. Leonardo DiCaprio has a ridiculously expensive collection of watches and is often seen wearing a few at events and in his movies. Take a look at some of them.

Leonardo DiCaprio's exquisite watch collection

The Inception actor was wearing a few of his favourite watches in the movie Inception. In some scenes, the actor was seen in a formal blazer and wore a sleek expensive watch with it. The actor paired his casual outfits with a sports watch in the movie.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who has an exclusive collection of watches, only sticks to a few noteworthy brands. The actor is often spotted wearing Tag Heuer watches, but his personal favourite brands are said to be Rolex, Jaeger and LeCoultre. In 2016, Leonardo DiCaprio was also signed as the brand ambassador of Tag Heuer.

Leonardo DiCaprio also has a great collection of sports watches and is often seen wearing them at public appearances. In the movie The Wolf of Wall Street, the actor was seen wearing a Professional 1000 series watch from the brand Tag Heuer. He was also seen wearing a Tag Heuer watch in his movie Inception.

