'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' To Re-release In India On February 14, 2020

One of the most acclaimed films of 2019, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is now about to get a rerelease in India. According to critic and Box Office Analyst Taran Adarsh, the critically acclaimed movie will return to theatres in India on February 14, 2020. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was not just a critical success but was also a massive commercial hit at the Box Office and earned around $373.1 million worldwide.

And the icons are back... Sony Pictures Entertainment India to *re-release* #OnceUponATimeInHollywood on 14 Feb 2020. pic.twitter.com/jpaD6hntgE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2020

According to Taran Adarsh's latest social media post, Quentin Tarantino's acclaimed biographical drama is set to re-release in February, on the same date as Valentine's Day. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was not just a success in the western Box Office. The movie amassed around $139 million in its domestic box office of the US and earned $373.1 million worldwide. Quentin Tarantino's film also did well at the Indian Box Office, though it was not one of its highest-grossing regions.

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starred an ensemble cast that included actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, and several others. The film has also been nominated in several different categories in a multitude of Award Ceremonies and has also won multiple awards and accolades. Currently, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has been nominated for ten different categories in the upcoming 2020 Academy Awards.

Furthermore, Brad Pitt has won numerous awards in multiple different functions for playing the Best Supporting Role. The movie has also been touted as the best film of 2019 by numerous critic associations. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is Quentin Tarantino's 12th film as a director and is also one of the most acclaimed films of his career.

