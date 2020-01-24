These Quotes From 'The Great Gatsby' Will Make Your Day

The Great Gatsby released in 2013 and still remains fresh in the audience’s memories. The movie was based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's 1925 novel of the same name. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio as the Jay Gatsby with The film was co-written and directed by Baz Luhrmann with Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton, Isla Fisher, and Elizabeth Debicki.

The movie is based on a book, had some of the best lines. It is regarded as one of the finest performances of Leonardo DiCaprio. Here are some of the best quotes from the classic movie

"I knew that when I kissed this girl I would be forever wed to her."

-Jay Gatsby

"They were careless people, Tom and Daisy. They smashed up things and people, and then retreated back into their money and their vast carelessness."

-Nick Carraway

"Well, I don't care. He gives large parties, and I like large parties - they're so intimate. Small parties, there isn't any privacy."

-Jordan Baker

"All the bright, precious things fade so fast, and they don't come back."

-Daisy Buchanan

"And so we beat on, boats against the current, born back ceaselessly into the past"

-Nick Carraway

"I knew it was a great mistake for a man like me to fall in love..."

-Jay Gatsby

"I never realized how extraordinary a nice girl could be."

-Jay Gatsby

“Gatsby's real name was James Gatz. His parents were dirt-poor farmers from North Dakota, but he never accepted them as his parents at all. In his own imagination, he was a son of God, destined for future glory.”

-Nick Carraway

“Life is something you dominate, Nick. If you're any good.”

-Tom Buchanan

“I hope she'll be a fool. That's the best thing a girl can be in this world, a beautiful little fool.”

-Daisy Buchanan

