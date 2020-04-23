'Joker' Ending Explained | Here's What Really Happened To Arthur Fleck

Joker was a film that re-defined comic villains in this century. The Todd Philips directed film showed the Batman villain in a new avatar. Actor Joaquin Phoenix portrayed the role of Arthur Fleck a.k.a. the Joker. He helped the audience understand the story of this renowned and tainted villain.

But the Joker movie ending left the audience puzzled and confused. Many viewers could not distinguish between what was real and a story in the film. So here is a complete breakdown of Arthur Fleck's journey to becoming the Joker.

'Joker' ending explained (Spoilers ahead)

Batman has been a beloved comic and film character for ages. This iconic movie character has seen its several versions on the screen. Along with Batman, another iconic charcter was born i.e. the Joker. This anti-hero grabbed as much attention as the hero or sometimes even more.

Joker’s life finally received an introspection when Todd Philips directed a movie titled Joker. Actor Joaquin Phoenix transformed himself into Arthur Fleck and eventually gave the audience a new version of this comic villain.

But the Joker movie ending left fans demanding an answer about the character’s actual life. Throughout the film, Arthur Fleck was seen imagining several scenarios due to mental illness. Arthur right from a young age saw the bad side of the world and was subjected to bullying and unfair treatment. His mental condition and his mother’s abuse tainted his perspective of the world.

But soon Arthur Fleck sees a ray of light through his neighbour Sophie. But this ray of light soon disappears as it turns out to be an imaginary scenario that was made up by Arthur in search of happiness. There are many such instances in the film. These instances make us question about Arthur's life and his perspective.

Arthur soon realises that this world needs to be taught a lesson. He ultimately stops taking his prescription drugs that results in his anger overpowering his search for happiness and love. Arthur’s transition to Joker symbolised him having the ultimate laugh at the cruelty he was inflicted with. His steps led to several other jokers following him like rats following the Pied Piper.

But Todd Philips soon bursts this storyline as well by showing the Joker in a mental hospital narrating this story. He is eventually shown murdering the social worker and walking out with bloody footprints. His final dance scene in the movie seems to be another way to play with the audience’s mind just like Joker played with the Gotham citizens.

Todd Philips’ Joker movie ending itself seems to be working in two different dimensions. These dimensions make the audience question whether Arthur Fleck just narrated the entire story or did he end up as a hero for the Gotham citizens and a villain for Batman. Regardless of what the Joker movie ending means, it shows there is a thin line between who the world considers a hero and an anti-hero.

