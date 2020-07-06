Leonardo DiCaprio's Most Intense And Emotional Scenes From His Films

Leonardo DiCaprio is considered as one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. Over the years, he has worked in phenomenal films and has always managed to surprise the audience with his craft. It is due to his acting abilities that he has gained a huge fan following. Hence, here are some of the most intense scenes by Leonardo DiCaprio from some of his films.

Leonardo DiCaprio's intense scenes from films

Titanic

One of the most pivotal scenes in the movie Titanic is the death of Jack Dawson played by Leonardo DiCaprio. The death of Jack came as a shock to many viewers who were rooting for the love story. However, things change when the Titanic eventually sunk and met its drastic ending.

Jack Dawson leaves Rose on the plank as he submerges himself in the water. This leaves him cold and he soon freezes to death. Despite that, he talks to Rose and gives her hope that things will be alright soon. This scene from Titanic became an iconic scene due to his intense performance. Titanic is still looked upon as one of the most intense love stories and has a good fan base even today.

Romeo and Juliet

The 1996 film Romeo and Juliet is a film based on a classic love story. The film takes inspiration from the Shakespearean play of Romeo and Juliet. The scene in which Romeos dies is one of the most hard-hitting scenes and portrayed well by Leonardo DiCaprio. The scene is overwhelming due to the fact that Romeo drinks poison, while Juliet lays asleep. He does this to ensure he dies in his lover’s arms. This scene from the film was a beautiful one and managed to create an emotional connect with its audience.

Shutter Island

Shutter Island is one of the most intense psychological thrillers that take the viewer on a journey from the beginning of the film itself. The film makes the viewer question the reality in the film and thus gives out a strong premise and story. As the movie nears the climax, the protagonist played by Leonardo DiCaprio realises he is someone else entirely and not the person he has been claiming to be.

The psychiatrist at the mental asylum reveals his true identity and thus Leonardo DiCaprio’s character breaks down and is unable to face the truth. The moment also makes the viewer question if the mental asylum authorities are driving him crazy. However, the truth is revealed at the end and the questions posed by the film are answered.

