Leonardo DiCaprio's Most Memorable Dialogues From 'Titanic'

Titanic is an epic romance and disaster Hollywood flick based on the sinking of RMS Titanic. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the lead roles. They fall in love with each other aboard the ship during its maiden voyage.

Helmed by James Cameron, Titanic has both historical and fictionalized aspects of the ship. It garnered positive critical acclaim from the critics and the audience alike. Titanic received numerous awards and nominations and was the first-ever movie to hit the billion-dollar club. We have compiled some of Leonardo DiCaprio’s memorable lines from the film.

Here are Leonardo DiCaprio’s most memorable lines from Titanic

1. "I’m the king of the world!"

This marks one of the most memorable and iconic scenes in Titanic. Jack Dawson boards the ship with his friend. The image of the duo flying at the end of the ship is unforgettable.

2. "Winning that ticket, Rose, was the best thing that ever happened to me. It brought me to you and I am thankful for that, Rose. I am thankful. You must do me this honour, Rose. Promise me you will survive, that you won't give up, no matter what happens, no matter how hopeless. Promise me now, Rose, and never let go of that promise."

Jack tries his best to save Rose and get her on a lifeboat. However, she is stubborn and does not want to leave him alone. In the end, they both go into the freezing water and Rose gets on the floating door. Jack saves her Rose at the cost of his life. Right after Jack motivates her, he dies and gets drowned in the ocean. This part of the film is quite emotional.

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone's Relationship Timeline; Check Details

Also read: The Fascinating Story Behind Leonardo DiCaprio-Tobey Maguire's Banned Flick, 'Don's Plum'

3. Jack says to Ruth, “Well, yes, ma’am. I do. I mean, I got everything I need right here with me. I got air in my lungs, a few blank sheets of paper. I mean, I love waking up in the morning not knowing what's gonna happen or, who I'm gonna meet, where I'm gonna wind up. Just the other night I was sleeping under a bridge and now here I am on the grandest ship in the world having champagne with you fine people. I figure life's a gift and I don't intend on wasting it. You don't know what hand you're gonna get dealt next. You learn to take life as it comes at you -- to make each day count."

In a conversation with Rose’s widowed mother, Jack shares his life experience. He reveals the importance of making each day count. However, he was unaware that he might be living his final days with the love of his life.

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio's Films And Documentaries On Climate Change

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio & Other Actors Who Worked With Christopher Nolan; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.