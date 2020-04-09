Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Gangs Of New York': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Gangs of New York, helmed by Martin Scorsese, features Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, Daniel Day-Lewis in prominent roles. The historical-crime-drama got released in the year 2002. Gangs of New York revolves around the story of a man named Amsterdam Vallon and his quest for revenge on Bill 'The Butcher' who had killed his father. Here are some of the most interesting trivia on Gangs of New York. Read on to know more details about the film:

Trivia on Leonardo DiCaprio's Gangs of New York

Leonardo DiCaprio mistakenly hurt Danial Day-Lewis' nose while shooting a scene. Day-Lewis did not stall the scene and continued.

Daniel Day-Lewis started feeling so awkward with the hairstyle he had to maintain for the movie that he later shaved his head immediately.

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio agreed to reduce their salary with aims to maintain and manage the budget.

ALSO READ | Leonardo DiCaprio Responds To The Controversial Climax Scene In 'Titanic'

Director Martin Scorsese's interest in casting Leonardo DiCaprio was influenced by Robert De Niro's suggestion. De Niro was impressed with DiCaprio's performance in the film, This Boy's Life (1993).

Daniel Day-Lewis revealed that he grooved to Eminem's music in order to prepare for his role.

ALSO READ | Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Don's Plum': A Film You Might Have Never Heard Of

Daniel Day-Lewis and John C. Reilly's family members planned on having some fun time with their children during the production stage.

The lead character played in the movie is named Amsterdam. Before the British started ruling, the city of New York was named New Amsterdam.

When Amsterdam lays hold of his medal from Jenny, the blood near his neck is added by editing it.

Tobey Maguire was initially considered to portray the role essayed by Henry Thomas, which is Johnny Sirocco.

Director Martin Scorsese and actor Daniel Day-Lewis collaborated for the second time after The Age Of Innocence (1993).

ALSO READ | Leonardo Dicaprio's Is Taking A Break In 2020; Here's What He Has In Store For 2021

ALSO READ | Leonardo DiCaprio And His Foundation Have Done A Lot For Climate Awareness; Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.