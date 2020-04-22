Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Wolf Of Wall Street' Was Shot At These Iconic Locations

Leonardo DiCaprio featured in the biographical film The Wolf of Wall Street based on the life of Jordan Belfort, a stockbroker. After Jordan Belfort started his own firm, he went from rags to riches in no time. The movie was shot in New York City. Here are the locations where some iconic scenes from the movie were shot.

Locations from Wolf of Wall Street

Jordan Belfort’s first job

Source: Wolf Of Wall Street clip/YouTube

When Leonardo DiCaprio gets his first job as a broker, the shot was taken on Financial District in New York. The Equitable building is located in Manhattan at 120 broadway.

The lunch scene

Source: Wolf Of Wall Street clip/YouTube

Leonardo DiCaprio is seen going for lunch with Mark Hanna on his first day. The scene was shot at Sixes Restaurant on 5th Avenue and 52nd Street.

Dinner scene

Source: Wolf Of Wall Street clip/YouTube

In one of the scenes, Leonardo DiCaprio is seen making plans with Donnie to start Stratton Oakmont. The place was called Kacandes Dinner but originally the place is called Shalimar Diner. The restaurant is located at 6368 Austin Street at 63rd Drive in Queens.

Trump Tower

Source: Wolf Of Wall Street clip/YouTube

The location where Leonardo DiCaprio is caught with his wife and his mistress Naomi is in front of Trump Tower East 56th Street and 5th Avenue.

The dock

Source: Wolf Of Wall Street clip/YouTube

The FBI visit Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wall on Wolf Street on his yacht. The yacht is called Naomi and it is docked at North Cove Marina 385 South End Avenue near the World Financial Center.

Four Seasons Hotel

Source: Wolf Of Wall Street clip/YouTube

The restaurant where Leonardo DiCaprio proposes Naomi is located at 99 East, 52nd Street & Park Avenue in Manhattan.

