Leonardo DiCaprio's Obscure Roles In Movies - From 'J. Edgar' To 'Total Eclipse'

Hollywood fame Leonardo DiCaprio is famous for his roles in movies like Titanic and The Wolf On Wall Street. Some of the biographical movies are popular too, but there are a few movies in which Leonardo DiCaprio played an extraordinary role but those films did not gain much popularity. Here are some of Leonardo DiCaprio’s obscure roles in movies.

Leonardo DiCaprio's obscure roles

J. Edgar Hoover

Leonardo DiCaprio played the role of a police officer in the movie J. Edgar Hoover. However, his role in the biopic was almost forgotten soon after it’s release. The film was based on the director of the FBI who misused his power. The film also starred Judi Dench, Naomi Watts, Stephen Root, and Adam Driver.

Total Eclipse

Leonardo DiCaprio was seen as a French Poet in the movie Total Eclipse. The movie followed the life of two poets and their creative boom which marked the violence they inflicted upon each other and the desire they held for one another. The movie was based on a beautiful play but somehow did not manage to survive at the box office.

Don’s Plum

Starring actor Tobey Maguire in the lead role along with Leonardo DiCaprio. Leonardo DiCaprio was seen as Derek in the film Don’s Plum. The film faced a lot of issues before its release as the makers and the cast was unhappy with the film. The black and white film was then released online but was taken down soon.

Marvin’s room

Leonardo DiCaprio was seen as Hank Lacker in the movie Marvin's room along with actors Robert DeNiro, Meryl Streep and Diane Keaton in the lead roles. The family movie Marvin's room was based on a dysfunctional family and how they grow fond of each other after their father suffers from a stroke.

The Quick and the Dead

The movie The Quick and the Dead featured Leonardo DiCaprio as Fee Herod. Leonardo DiCaprio was seen as the kid Herod in the classic film. The film The Quick and the Dead received mixed reviews from the critics and was considered to be an underrated movie.

