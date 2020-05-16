Leonardo DiCaprio's Unforgettable & Memorable Lines From The Movie 'Total Eclipse'

Total Eclipse is a biographical romantic-drama featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as Arthur Rimbaud and David Thewlis as Paul Verlaine in the year 1995. The film was directed by Agnieszka Holland. Total Eclipse is an erotic film that was originally recorded in English and initially aired in the United Kingdom. Let’s take a look back at this amazing flick and remember some memorable lines by the lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Also read | Leonardo DiCaprio's Movie Nominations At The Golden Globe Awards Over The Years

Total Eclipse's memorable dialogues

I’ve found it. What? Eternity. It's the sun mingled with the sea.

I have no intention of taking a job. My work is going far too well; I can't afford to waste time earning money."

A memorable conversation between Leonardo DiCaprio and David Thewlis-

(Leonardo DiCaprio) said to David Thewlis: "Do you love me?"

(David Thewlis) "What?"

(Leonardo DiCaprio), he again said, "Do you love me?"

(David Thewlis) "Yes --"

(Leonardo DiCaprio) he replied and said, "Then put your hand on the table."

(David Thewlis) "What?"

(Leonardo DiCaprio) "Put your hand on the table."

(Leonardo DiCaprio) "Let the 98 wounds of our savior burst and bleed."

One of the dialogues said by Leonardo DiCaprio was, "Love has to be reinvented."

"The only unbearable thing is that nothing is unbearable."

(Leonardo DiCaprio said this to Verlaine) - We should make a bargain. You help me... and I'll help you. If we go away together, I'm sure you'll be able to start doing good work again. And when we've taken as much as we can from each other...

(Leonardo DiCaprio) We simply split up and move on.

Then David Thewlis says, And how would we live?

Leonardo DiCaprio again said, Well, you have some money, don't you?

(David Thewlis) I understand. I help you by supporting you...

Leonardo DiCaprio said, And you help me by renewing my rusty, old inspiration. Is that it?

Also read | Leonardo DiCaprio's List Of Awards Over Past Years For 'The Revenant', 'Titanic' & More

Some other interesting lines of David Thewlis as Paul Verlaine from Total Eclipse

"Sometimes he speaks in a kind of tender dialect of the death which causes repentance, of the unhappy men who certainly exist, of painful tasks and heartrending departures. In the hovels where we got drunk, he wept looking at those who surrounded us, the cattle of poverty. He lifted up drunks in the black streets. He had the pity a bad mother has for small children. He moved with the grace of a little girl at catechism. He pretended to know about everything, business, art, medicine. I followed him, I had to."

(David Thewlis) "You don't care about my happiness, do you?"

(Leonardo DiCaprio) "No, neither should you."

Also read | Leonardo DiCaprio's Unforgettable Dialogues From The Iconic Movie 'The Revenant'

Also read | Leonardo DiCaprio's Obscure Roles In Movies - From 'J. Edgar' To 'Total Eclipse'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.