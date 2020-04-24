Leonardo DiCaprio's Movie 'Body Of Lies' Trivia; Read Interesting Details

Leonardo DiCaprio starred in the movie Body of Lies along with actors Russell Crowe and Mark Strong. Leonardo DiCaprio was seen as a CIA officer in the film. Read some interesting trivia from the film you might have missed while watching it.

Body of Lies movie trivia

Cast

Mark Strong played the role of Intelligence chief and director of GIC. He apparently turned down the role because his wife was pregnant but his wife motivated him to take the role anyway. In the movie Body of lies, Leonardo Di Caprio wore brown eye contact lenses and dyed his hair black for the role.

Collaborations

Body of Lies is the first film Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe are seen together since The Quick and The Dead. Director Ridley Scott also collaborated with Leonardo DiCaprio for the first for a film. This film also marked the second time Russell Crowe and Giannia Facio played husband and wife.

Locations

There are various scenes in the movie Body of Lies that show international locations including Manchester, Samarra and Balad in Iraq, Qatar’s US Military Base, Amsterdam, Washington DC, Dubai, Vienna and Syria but actually the film was only shot in Morocco and The United States of America.

Behind the scenes

In one scene in Body of Lies where extras were hired to join the ‘Terrible Neighbourhood’ and ‘Terrible Flat’, an announcement was made for people to remove all their jewellery for they had to look poor people who sold their jewellery for drugs.

In another scene, some extras were seen sitting in the exteriors of a Turkish Café in Munich and who were actually reading Arabic newspapers. And what made the scene more attractive is when they read it from right to left. (This can be noticed when they turn the page)

Carice Van Houten was a part of the film too

Carice Van Houten was seen as Roger’s wife Gretchen Ferris in the movie Body of Lies. But all her scenes were deleted and she did not appear in the final cut. However, the movie does mention her when Roger says, ‘I was a bad husband and she was a worse wife’.

