Leslie Odom Jr. Quarantines From Pregnant Wife And Daughter After ‘Ellen Show’ Appearance

Leslie Odom Jr. is currently isolating himself from his pregnant wife and his daughter after being exposed to COVID-19 after appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on December 9, 2020. The host of the show Ellen too informed her fans on her social media handle that she has tested positive for Coronavirus on December 10, 2020. The 39-year-old actor opened about being tested positive for the coronavirus on Today show.

Leslie Odom and Ellen DeGeneres test COVID-19 positive

Today’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager connected to him via video call. He said that he is isolating himself to spare his wife Nicolette Robinson and his three-year-old daughter, named Lucy. He started his conversation by first saying that he hopes Ellen is doing well as he hasn’t spoken to her.

The American actor said that they are getting their tests done every day for the next ten days and are currently quarantining themselves from each other. Leslie further continued that the virus can affect pregnant ladies differently, he is doing his best and he has got the mask in the house. He is even 'double masking' in the house.

Leslie and his wife announced their pregnancy on Instagram on November 10, 2020. Leslie posted a couple of pictures with his wife and their three-year-old daughter. He penned a sweet note in the caption.

He wrote, “Lots of reasons to celebrate over here. Lots of reasons for hope too. Baby boy and mama are doing well. Praying for him and all the little ones on the way! The new class!! …. We’ll make it right for you”. Many of her friends from the entertainment industry and his fans too showered love in the comments and congratulated the family.

Ellen took to her Twitter handle on December 10, 2020, and uploaded a screenshot of her notepad, announcing about her being tested positive for the coronavirus. She wrote, “Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe".

