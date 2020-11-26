What Time Is Macy's Thanksgiving Parade 2020? See How To Watch Broadcast Of Parade

Thanksgiving falls on November 26 this year. Thanksgiving is celebrated on fourth Thursday of November each year. The day is observed as a national holiday in the U.S. and in Canada. One of the most attractive events of the day is the Thanksgiving parade that is conducted on this day. Even though this year there won't be marching bands or sidewalk crowds, yet there would be plenty of things to watch and enjoy virtually with the comfort of your home, just as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic times. Read on to know more about Macy's Thanksgiving parade 2020 and Macy's Thanksgiving parade time.

Macy's Thanksgiving parade 2020

Many people are searching about "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Cancelled 2020?", and some are also searching "Is there a Thanksgiving parade this year?" Every year, Macy's conduct a huge Thanksgiving parade to which many visitors attend. However, things would be a little different this year as though there won't be many live spectators to watch the Thanksgiving parade, yet the parade would be conducted. It would then be broadcasted at various networks for the people to watch at home.

Macy's Thanksgiving parade would still show the decorated floats, helium-filled balloons as well as star-studded performance as well. This year the parade route has been shortened, and instead of the usual 2.5-mile parade in New York City, the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving parade would be conducted without an audience and that too in front of Macy's flagship store on 34th street. Stars including Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus, Ally Brooke, Sofia Carson, CNCO, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Karol G, Tori Kelly, Patti LaBelle, Ella Mai, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Dolly Parton, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha, Jordin Sparks, Sebastián Yatra, Brett Young and more are expected to participate in the event. The casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Jagged Little Pill, and Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations would also performing this year.

What time is Macy's Thanksgiving parade 2020?

The 94th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade would be broadcasted at 9 am ET on NBC. The broadcast would be hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker. The parade could also be watched on Verizon's Youtube channel as well. NBC has partnered with Verizon for the 5th year to livestream the Macy's Thanksgiving on Verizon's Youtube account as well as their Twitter and other media accounts as well including Yahoo.

ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration also turned virtual this year and it would be aired on Thanksgiving at 9 am itself. The 5th annual edition of the holiday special is slated to feature hosts Derek and Julianne Hough and Trevor Jackson from the Walt Disney World. However, some previous year performance highlights of the stars like Ciara (2017), Kelly Clarkson (2016), Jason Derulo (2017), Meghan Trainor (2018), Boyz II Men (2016) and Shaggy (2019), would also be shown on the holiday special show. Happy Thanksgiving 2020!

