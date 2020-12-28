What Does Alistair Wish For In 'Wonder Woman 1984'? Film's Ending Explained Here

Wonder Woman 1984 recently released worldwide on December 25, 2020. All the superhero fans have been waiting for this film for a long time now. Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is one of the highest-grossing superhero franchises in the DC universe. Since the release of the film, fans have all around have been discussing the easter eggs and the other confusing plot points and questions in the film. Read this article to know interesting facts like 'what does Alistair wish for in Wonder Woman?' and 'How is Alistair relevant to the ending of the movie?' here.

Wonder Woman 1984 ending explained

If you haven't watched the movie, proceed with caution as this article contains some spoilers from the movie. In the film Wonder Woman 1984, Diana can be seen battling Max Lord and Barbara who turns into a Cheetah after her wish is granted by Max Lord. Diana is going through emotional turmoil and coping up with her loss of Steve Trevor. Meanwhile, Lord and Barbara are getting more powerful.

Max Lord who has the Dreamstone and has an endless desire to be more powerful, can be seen in the movie played by Pedro Pascal. Throughout the movie, Lord keeps making an effort to grant people their wishes. He finally reaches a level where he sends a broadcast signal around the world to deliver his message - "make a wish, and I will grant it.".

The entire world is in chaos when everyone wishes for their desires. An Irish Man wishes for his partner to drop dead and she does while her wish, that all Irish people in the United Kingdom go back to where they came from also comes true.

All the havoc with people's wishing coming true and Max Lord being omnipotent, Wonder Woman isn't able to cope up. Eventually, she uses her lasso of truth. She makes Max Lord realise that his desire and greed to be the most powerful man comes from his own emotional turmoil and wishes that didn't come true. She shows everyone the chaos their wishes have created and asks everyone to revoke their wishes. She shows how Max Lord's greed was causing trouble to his son, Alistair. Upon seeing this he revokes everyone's wishes and chooses his son. Some say it is Alistair in Wonder Woman 1984 who saved the day and remained the only person whose wish didn't get revoked.

In the end, Wonder Woman fights Max Lord and makes him realise his mistakes and brings his son to him. Max Lord asks his son to forgive him and that he always wished for his son to love him. Alistar tells him that he doesn't have a wish for that because he will always love his father no matter who he is and he wished for going back to this father which did come true.

