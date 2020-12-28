'Bridgerton' Ending Explained: Who Is Lady Whistledown In The Show? Find Out

The new Netflix show, Bridgerton is a period drama set in the competitive world of London’s high society. Young Adults and Adolescents are thrust into the high society when they are off age to find a suitable mate and tie the knot. Created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, the show revolves around Regency London high society's Ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court. They are thereafter introduced and initiated into high society. The show has garnered a lot of praise ever since it was released on Netflix on December 25. Read on to find out what happened in Bridgerton ending.

Bridgerton ending explained

Simon and Daphne

Sparks between Simon and Daphne had been flying ever since the first episode of Bridgerton. As the romance blossomed between the two they tied the knot but things went downhill when Simon revealed to Daphne he could not have children due to a promise he made to his father. However, Daphne was under the impression that Simon was biologically unable to conceive at first before learning the truth.

This leads to a lot of personal and marital problems between the two until the last episode. In the final episode, before Daphne discovered the real reason, he did not want children. At the end of this ordeal, at a ball in the pouring rain, Daphne tells him how much she loves him and does not care for him to be perfect. But the story of Bridgerton season 1 ends on a happy note for the married couple as the two have a baby.

Anthony’s less than perfect love life

Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) had spent much of the season trying to reconcile his love of Siena Rosso (Sabrina Bartlett) with his need to marry into high society. However, a fed-up Siena breaks up with him for good in the finale, leaving Anthony in want of a wife. However, there was no happy ending for the young lad at the end of season 1.

Marina’s turbulent pregnancy

Audiences saw that Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker) had been struggling with the revelation she was pregnant for the whole season. She had even tried to terminate her child. Fortunately, she decides not to go ahead with it and is still pregnant in the finale when she decides to marry the father’s brother to protect her reputation.

Lady Whistledown’s identity is revealed

Throughout the series, fans kept guessing about who the real Lady Whistledown is. In this case, the show bears a striking similarity to Gossip Girls. Whistledown is known for her newsletter detailing all of the comings and goings of high society. However, it was only in the final few moments that people were finally able to find out who she was. The mysterious figure removes her hood in the finale to reveal she is Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Throughout the series, the young singleton had been one of the many women thrust into society to find a match - however, she was also hiding a secret.

