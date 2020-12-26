'The Midnight Sky Ending' Explained: What Happens To Girl With Augustine In Observatory?

George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky recently started streaming on Netflix. The Midnight Sky is about a lone scientist's efforts to contact a crew of astronauts returning home to an earth that has been destroyed by a mysterious global catastrophe. The Midnight Sky ending was pretty complicated because of the twist in this sci-fi movie. Here’s a detailed explanation of the ending of The Midnight Sky.

The Midnight Sky ending explained

The Midnight Sky is an adaptation of a book by Lily Brooks-Dalton, Good Morning, Midnight. Though the book also didn’t give a reason behind the catastrophic event, it is clear that it was not a surprise for the characters that this will happen. Aether is in space to confirm that life is possible on K-23 which is one of Jupiter’s moons discovered by Augustine. On its return to Earth, the plan for K-23 colony flight has to be there. But the movie shows that all the survivable areas were underground and temporary. Augustine is ill with an unspecified illness but Clooney reportedly said that the scientist is suffering from radiation poisoning.

What happened to the girl left behind in the observatory?

While Augustine is trying to make his way to Lake Hazen weather station to contact Aether, Sully and the rest of the Aether crew are experiencing their own set of challenges. They are not able to contact Earth but they are unaware that it is because of the catastrophic event. They travel through an unmapped area of space to get back to Earth after they are unexpectedly knocked off course. Shortly after Sully first makes contact with Augustine, the Aether encounters a meteor storm that knocks out their radar and communications.

Sully, Adewole (David Oyelowo) and Maya (Tiffany Boone) go on a spacewalk to fix everything, but it leads to Maya being fatally wounded after they're caught in a second meteor storm. After they get back their communications, they have their first look at the devastating state of Earth. Augustine tells Sully that there's no safe entry point for them and suggests that they use Earth's gravity to slingshot back towards K-23. Mitchell (Kyle Chandler) makes the decision to head back to Earth anyway to "keep a promise" to his family after he receives a message from his wife that his sons are sick. Sanchez (Demián Bichir) decides to join him to take Maya's body back.

It's left to Sully and Adewole (and their unborn daughter) to head back to K-23, but not before one final message to Augustine. Sully tells him that it was Augustine who got her interested in space as he worked with her mother Jean (Sophie Rundle). It is revealed that Sully is actually Iris Sullivan and she is Augustine's daughter – who he never met as he was too focused on his work when he was younger.

The little girl seen with Augustine is just a figment of his imagination. "It's very nice to finally meet you," Augustine tearfully tells Sully, before asking Sully to explain what it's like on K-23. The final sequence of The Midnight Sky sees Sully and Adewole head back out to K-23: "I guess it's just us now."

