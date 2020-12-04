Letitia Wright Gets Involved In Anti-vax Controversy On Twitter For Sharing A Video

Letitia Wright's performance on Black Panther was loved by audience all over the world. However, The Black Panther star recently found herself in the middle of a Twitter backlash. According to a report by The Hollywood reporter, Letitia Wright had shared a link to a YouTube video on Thursday night. The video questioned if people should take any COVID-19 vaccine and also talked about the safety of vaccines in general. For all the people who are curious to know about the Letitia Wright Twitter controversy, here is everything you need to know about it.

Letitia Wright anti-vax controversy

Letitia Wright had tweeted a link to a video from On The Table, a YouTube discussion channel. In the video, the presenter opined about the efficacy of vaccines and the dangers of taking them. The video had also talked about the supposed origins of the ingredients of the vaccine. The video was full of personal anecdotes and had his own thoughts and feelings about the vaccine. As soon as she shared the video on her Twitter, users started slamming her for using her platform to spread misinformation on vaccines. Letitia Wright was also involved in the arguments and gave replies to some of the comments on her tweets. It seems like she may have deleted the original tweet from her official handle but she has tweeted by saying, “if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself....you get cancelled” She later tweeted and cleared her stand about the video. Here is a look at Letitia Wright Twitter.

if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself....you get cancelled 😂 — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020

my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies.



Nothing else. — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020

Letitia Wright Twitter

She was immediately called out on her tweet and the video by users all over the world. One of the users wrote, “Firstly, you're not cancelled. It's okay to be sceptical about this new vaccine. We don't know all that may come with it, but it's important when you have a large platform to push fact-based messages on issues that have to do with life or death.” Another user wrote, “popular opinions" you mean scientific evidence?” Letitia Wright replied to the user by saying, “so, you’ll take something you haven’t 100% looked into?” Here is a look at Letitia Wright anti-vax tweets and her response to it.

so, you’ll take something you haven’t 100% looked into?🙏🏾 — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020

There is nothing wrong with asking questions. But you can also read the studies and the literature. You have a platform, you could ask physicians and virologists too. And you still can. — Xay (@xayide) December 4, 2020

you're sharing an opinion piece and say it has scientific value by "asking what's in it and if it's right for our bodies" but refuse to ask the same questions about current vaccines....what information are you possibly trying to spread? stop putting your followers at risk. — alena ☾ (@barnestrange) December 4, 2020

everyone can have an opinion, but if you want your opinion to raise awareness you have to be properly backed up, smart questioning will and has, improved scientific advances, it’s encouraged by every scientist out there! But you got to be informed 1st to question anything really — Malice (@MaliciaTM) December 4, 2020

You're not asking any questions, rather you're using your huge platform to spread misinformation & then getting upset at people pushing back on that. Do better. — emoBlackthoughts (@aspiringdreamer) December 4, 2020

Don Cheadle talks about the controversy

Letitia Wright’s Marvel co-star Don Cheadle was also drawn into this controversy late on Thursday night. He responded to the Twitter users who tagged him about Letitia Wright’s tweets. He wrote jesus... just scrolled through. hot garbage. every time i stopped and listened, he and everything he said sounded crazy and f***d up. i would never defend anybody posting this. but i still won't throw her away over it. the rest i'll take off twitter. had no idea.”

