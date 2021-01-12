LeToya Luckett And Tommicus Walker Announce Their Separation Through A Note On Instagram

LeToya Luckett is one of the popular American singers and songwriters who is best known for her performances when she was a part of a famous R&B girl group named Destiny Child. She had been married to an entrepreneur, Tommicus Walker, for the past three years and recently she made an announcement about her separation from him. Let’s take a look at LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker Instagram handles and see what they both wrote about their divorce.

LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker call it quits

LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker recently took to their respective Instagram handles and announced that they both have decided to get divorced. They added a note on their Instagram in which they also mentioned how difficult it was. LeToya Luckett’s divorce announcement stated that after very prayerful consideration, she and Tommicus had decided to get a divorce. She also stated that it was their deepest desire to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for their children. She even urged everyone to understand their need for privacy and thanked the fans in advance for their prayers, support and space to heal as they tread together through this challenging time. She then added a picture of her family including Tommicus and their two children.

All her fans came out to support her and even tons of her peers took to her Instagram and sent love to her. Have a look at some of the comments by them on LeToya Luckett’s divorce news.

Even Tommicus Walker took to his Instagram handle to share the same news with his fans. He stated in the note that he and LeToya had decided to divorce which was a difficult decision. He added that they would remain committed to their family and asked fans to respect their privacy. He even mentioned that they will happily remain committed as caring friends with great love and respect for one another. In the caption, he added, “Life...still trusting God despite.” All his fans too were shattered to hear this news and expressed their feelings in the comment area. Many of them stated how sad this news made them while others wished them the best for the future.

