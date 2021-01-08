Erika Jayne Posts Photo Of Herself Amidst Ongoing Divorce, Talks About Online Dating

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is currently going through a very public divorce with soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Girardi. The couple had been married for 21 years and are going to be divorced soon. Amidst Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi's divorce, the former decided to post a very sexy picture on social media and talked about online dating. Read on to know more about it.

Erika Jayne's Instagram post

The 49-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram recently and shared a very hot picture of herself. The reality star could be seen wearing fishnet stockings and golden heels in the picture and kept her long blonde hair open. Her caption read, "Thinking of making this my online dating profile pic. Thoughts??" She followed up her caption with a thinking emoticon as well. You can see her picture here.

According to a report by US Magazine, a source says that Erika is totally serious about making a profile on an online dating site since she has never been on one. She thinks it's the perfect time because she’s not out meeting guys in person, in fact, no one really is and that everybody's into online dating. The source further said that all of Erika's pictures would look hot.

Erika Jayne's divorce

Erika Jayne filed for divorce from her estranged husband after 21 years of marriage. The couple, Jayne, 49, and Tom Girardi, 81 sought divorce as the former has cited the cause to be 'irreconcilable differences'. Erika Jayne had met Tom when she was working at Chasen's restaurant in the 90s. Reportedly, Erika had slipped Tom her number and he had later contacted her. After the couple lived with each other for six months, Tom proposed. The couple also has an age gap of almost 40 years.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Girardi has refused to pay spousal support to ex-wife Erika Jayne. He also wanted her to pay his legal fees. Talking about her divorce, Erika stated that after much consideration she decided to end her marriage with Tom and that the step hasn't been taken lightly or easily. She further said that she has great love and respect for her ex-husband and for the life they built together. Jayne requested people to give her and Tom Girardi the privacy they need at the time of their separation.

