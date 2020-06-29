As Pride Month Is Ending, Here Are 5 LGBT Movies That You Can Watch And Celebrate With

Pride month is all about celebrating the LGBTQ community and trying to spread awareness against the injustice and harassment they face in our society. Over the years, many films have portrayed many LGBTQ stories on the silver screen. Even though most of these films star cis men and women as leads, they have touched hearts across the globe and brought the stories from the community on the big screen. So as the month is coming to an end, here are some movies that will help you celebrate this last Pride week of the year.

Must-watch Pride month movies in quarantine

1. Moonlight

Moonlight is one of the most celebrated love stories in recent times. This film is not only coming-of-age drama but also focuses on black families and their own set of difficulties. The film’s success is also prominent from the fact that it grabbed three Oscars that year and was nominated in eight categories.

2. Call Me by Your Name

Just like Moonlight, Call Me By Your Name is another coming-of-age drama film that is a must-watch this pride month. The film is an adaptation of Andre Aciman’s novel of the same name. This heartbreaking story won hearts across the globe and fans are even waiting for a confirmation regarding its sequel.

3. The Half Of It

The Half Of It is a must-watch coming-of-age comedy-drama that deals with high school kids coming to terms with their sexuality while also trying to overcome their other obstacles. This comedy-drama will not only make you rethink about love but also life in general. The Half Of It was released on Netflix on May 1, 2020, and since then has received positive responses.

4. Boy Erased

Boy Erased is a film that is based on the life of Garrard Conley and his memoir of the same name. The film gives people a chance to understand how conversion therapy programs harm people from the LGBTQ community and create a stigma about them in society. The film not only received critical acclaim but was also loved by the audience.

5. Margarita With A Straw

Margarita With A Straw is another must-watch film this pride month. The film revolves around an Indian teenager named Laila Kapoor who has cerebral palsy and soon relocates to New York for further education. As the film progresses, it shows Laila coming to terms with her sexuality and trying to live a normal life with cerebral palsy.

