Brad Pitt Was The Reason The Oscar-winning Film 'Moonlight' Was Made; Details Inside

Brad Pitt is one of the most loved actors of all time, and over the years he has given many hits that are loved by fans. He is not just an actor but also a producer and the owner of Plan B Entertainment Holdings, LLC. Under this production house, he has made several fan-favourite as well as award-winning films.

One such movie is the 2016 Moonlight. This film was directed by Barry Jenkins and how he managed to get Brad Pitt on this project is a story within itself. Read here to know more about it.

How Moonlight was made by Brad Pitt

It was reported by an entertainment portal that Barry Jenkins had impressed critics with his black-and-white debut film titled Medicine for Melancholy. After this, he met Brad Pitt while he was moderating a Q&A session with 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen. This was after McQueen's 12 Years a Slave was screened at the Telluride Film Festival. 12 Years a Slave was made by Plan B Entertainment.

It was reported that during this time, Brad Pitt was impressed by Jenkins and then agreed to back his project of making an adaptation of the Tarell Alvin McCraney play titled In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue. He then also got the additional backing of producer Adele Romanski, which made the film a success as it was distributed successfully.

The lead character in Moonlight is Chiron, who is a young, gay African-American boy. He looks for guidance in Juan who is a drug dealer. This drug dealer teaches him to make his own way in the tough world. As both grow old in Miami, Juan's advice leaves a lasting impression on the young mind.

It was reported that Brad Pitt has been looking for such stories and is also getting skilled filmmakers to make good films for the audience. Moonlight was a success at the box office and was loved by fans for its story. The film stars Oscar-nominated actor Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris. This film won an Oscar for best picture.

Apart from this, the film saw Chiron Harris played by Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders, and Alex Hibbert. Kevin Jones was portrayed by André Holland, Jharrel Jerome and Jaden Piner. Mahershala Ali was seen in the role of the father figure drug dealer, Juan in the movie. Take a look at the trailer of the film here.

