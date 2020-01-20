Liam Hemsworth And Gabriella Brooks' Relationship Timeline; How Did The Couple Meet?

Celebrity affairs can be tough to follow as the equations keep changing quite frequently. Take, for instance, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. While the most famous lovebirds appeared to be totally in love when they tied the knot at the end of 2018 and they called it quits just a few months later. And now they both are pursuing new relationships. While Miley Cyrus is dating Cody Simpson, Liam Hemsworth seems to be back in the dating game too as he has been seen getting cosy with model Gabriella Brooks.

As his fans are well aware that Liam Hemsworth does not post much of his personal life on social media while, on the other hand, Gabriella Brooks is quite active on social media. According to reports, Liam Hemsworth was first spotted with Gabriella Brooks back in December 2019. And their relationship is also getting more serious by the day. It was also said that Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together, and Liam Hemsworth has been in a great mood since then.

Liam Hemsworth dating Gabriella Brooks

Recently, Liam Hemsworth introduced his girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks to his parents and a source also told a leading news portal that Liam Hemsworth’s parents adore Brooks, too, which is very important to him. According to reports, photos of Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks kissing each other on beachside were all over the internet.

It is still unclear how Gabriella Brooks and Liam Hemsworth met. But as per reports, he relocated to Australia after his relationship with Miley Cyrus ended. In a couple of interviews, Gabriella Brooks shared that hanging out at the beach with friends is one of her favourite activities. So given that Liam Hemsworth is also equally as passionate about the sand and surf, rumours are rife that maybe that's what brought them together.

Image courtesy: Liam Hemsworth Instagram, Gabriella Brooks Instagram

