Miley Cyrus Is Reportedly Coping With Liam Hemsworth Divorce By Doing THIS; Details Inside

The internet was taken by storm in August last year as Liam Hemsworth filed a divorce and ended his marriage with the pop-sensation Miley Cyrus. The ex-couple had gone through a breakup earlier too before they reunited and finally got married, which had reportedly taken a toll on Miley's well-being.

History repeated itself in August 2019 as Liam called it quits with his marriage with Cyrus and, ever since then, Miley's fan frequently show their concern online about Miley's mental health. A source close to Miley recently revealed to an online portal about how Miley is coping with her divorce.

Miley Cyrus' way of coping with Liam Hemsworth and her divorce

Liam Hemsworth ended his 8-month-long marriage with Miley, which is about to be finalised soon, but this time, unlike the first time, Miley is reportedly coping with the situation well.

In a recent interview with an online portal, a source close to the Wrecking Ball singer stated that instead of running from her feelings, Miley has made a very conscious decision to slow her pace down and take the time to face things. The source added stating that she does yoga, pilates, and meditation every day, while she also writes in her journal and takes good care of herself in every way.

Adding more to the statement, the source added that she also has not been partying, but just having low-key hangouts with her friends. She has apparently spent the past few weeks in her happy place, the studio, where she works on music. The source concluded the statement saying having a supportive boyfriend like Cody Simpson is helping her as well because loving Cody has inspired her to write more as his passion for poetry is getting her inspired again, which is huge because it’s almost like speaking another language that connects them on a deeper level.

