Liam Hemsworth Inspired Date Night Outfits To Take Cues From For Your Next Date

Picking up an outfit for a date might be too difficult for some of us. From choosing an outfit that does not make you look underdressed to picking an outfit that won't make you look extra, it might just prove to be a task for some. In such cases, it is best to take style cues from celebrities.

Liam Hemsworth is a Hollywood star who keeps his style casual and simple, yet manages to look dapper every time he steps out. Here are some of Liam Hemsworth's looks to take inspiration from for a date night outfit.

Liam Hemsworth Inspired outfits for a date night

If you want to go casual for your date night, you could dress up as Liam Hemsworth as seen in the picture. He wore a simple striped t-shirt and threw a jacket over it. He wore a pair of black jeans to complete his outfit and paired it with white sneakers. You could also skip wearing a jacket, it all depends on the weather.

Pairing a checkered shirt with a pair of a white t-shirt is another style that is quite underrated. While wearing a plain white t-shirt might make you look underdressed, throwing a checkered shirt over the tee will make you look stylish. Remember to choose a shirt that contrasts with your white t-shirt.

Denim is another type of outfit you could wear on a date night. You could either wear a denim jacket or a simple denim shirt with a pair of black jeans. Liam Hemsworth wore a denim shirt and left the few buttons of his shirt open, pairing it with a white t-shirt. He wore a pair of black jeans and a pair of sneakers to complete his outfit.

If you want to go too casual for your date night, a plain black-shirt paired with blue jeans is another outfit you could choose. Liam Hemsworth wore the outfit and made it look stylish by pairing it with grey shoes. For an outfit like this, your shoes make a style statement, so make sure you choose the right pair.

Another date night outfit inspiration to take from Liam Hemsworth is this collar neck t-shirt and a pair of black jeans. You could complete the outfit with a pair of white sneakers or black sneakers.

