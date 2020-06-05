When Liam Hemsworth Appeared In Movie Sequels: Check Full List

Liam Hemsworth, brother of actors Luke Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth, is considered by several critics to be one of the rising stars in Hollywood. In American films, Liam Hemsworth rose to fame with the character of Will Blakelee in The Last Song (2010). Having spent a decade in the acting industry, he has played the lead role in many movies like Love and Honor, Cut Bank, Killerman, and more. Liam Hemsworth is noted for being a part of movies that are sequels from a franchise. Read on to know more about these movies:

Liam Hemsworth movies that are sequels

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 2 is the second part of The Expendables franchise. The movie is directed by Simon West. The movie stars Liam Hemsworth, Sylvester Stallone, and Randy Couture in prominent roles. The plot of the film revolves around Mr Church, who reunites the Expendables for what should be an easy paycheck, but when one of their men is murdered on the job, their quest for revenge puts them deep in enemy territory and up against an unexpected threat.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire is the second part of The Hunger Games franchise. The movie is directed by Francis Lawrence. It stars Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence, and Josh Hutcherson as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, who become targets of the Capitol after their victory in the 74th Hunger Games sparks a rebellion in the districts of Panem.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 is the second part of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay franchise and the fourth part of The Hunger Games franchise. It is directed by Francis Lawrence. The film stars Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence, and Josh Hutcherson in major roles. The plot of the film revolves around Katniss and a team of rebels from District 13, who prepare for the final battle that will decide the fate of Panem.

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016)

Independence Day: Resurgence is the second part of the Independence Day franchise. Directed by Roland Emmerich, the movie stars Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum, and Bill Pullman in key roles. The plot of the film is set two decades after the first Independence Day invasion when Earth is faced with a new extra-Solar threat.

