Liam Hemsworth’s Family Tree That You Would Definitely Want To Know About

Liam Hemsworth is one of the finest actors in Hollywood. In American films, Liam Hemsworth rose to fame with the character of Will Blakelee in The Last Song (2010). He later went ahead to play Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games (2012–2015) film series, Jake Morrison in Independence Day: Resurgence (2016), and more. Liam’s elder brothers, Luke Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth are also actors. Here is all about Liam Hemsworth’s family tree. Read ahead to know more-

Liam Hemsworth’s family tree

Liam Hemsworth was born in Melbourne, Australia, to Leonie Hemsworth and Craig Hemsworth. Leonie was an English teacher, and Craig was a social-services counsellor. His maternal grandfather is a Dutch immigrant, and his other ancestry is English, Irish, Scottish, and German. He has two older brothers, Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth, who are also actors. During an interview with a leading daily, Liam Hemsworth mentioned that even though there is competition for work among the brothers, it is friendly. He also said that they are brothers and they are always competitive, which is a good thing as it pushes them and they are always happy whenever someone books something.

When Liam Hemsworth was in grade eighth, he and his family relocated to Phillip Island. It is a small Australian island southeast of Melbourne where he spent much of his time there surfing with his brothers. In March 2009, Liam moved to the United States to pursue his acting career. He and his brother Chris first stayed in the guest house of Chris's manager, William Ward, before renting their own Los Angeles apartment.

While filming The Last Song in June 2009, Liam Hemsworth began a relationship with his co-star Miley Cyrus. After a three-year on-again, off-again relationship, the couple announced their engagement in June 2012. They lived together in Los Angeles but ended their engagement in September 2013. In July 2014, Hemsworth said that he and Cyrus would always be best friends and they had an instantaneous and powerful connection.

Rumours began in January 2016, stemming primarily from sightings of the couple together at his Malibu home and the reappearance of the engagement ring on Cyrus. Miley Cyrus confirmed in an interview on a famous talk show in October 2016 that they were once again engaged. Hemsworth and Cyrus got married on 23 December 2018 at their home in Nashville, Tennessee. On 10 August 2019, Miley announced their separation. Eleven days later, Hemsworth filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. On 28 January 2020, it was announced that their divorce had been finalized.

