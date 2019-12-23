The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Liam Hemsworth Chills With Brother Chris, While Miley Cyrus Deals With Breakup Rumours

Hollywood News

Liam Hemsworth had a great time skateboarding with brother Chris Hemsworth while his ex-wife Miley Cyrus is dealing with breakup rumours with Cody Simpson

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
liam hemsworth

Miley Cyrus' beau Cody Simpon was reportedly hanging out with a Playboy model which shook all the Miley Cyrus fans as they not quite a while ago posted a streak of pictures on their respective Instagram handles getting cosy and intimate with each other. Miley recently released her new song titled My Sad Christmas Song and also took to Twitter to post the song which left everyone open to various speculations.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus Takes A Dig At Her Ex, Liam Hemsworth After 4 Months Of Their Separation

 

Also Read | Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson, And Billy Ray Cyrus Are Feeling The Christmas Vibe Already

Liam Hemsworth spends quality time with brother Chris Hemsworth

However, Miley's ex-husband Liam Hemsworth had a ball with his elder brother Chris Hemsworth as Chris shared multiple videos on his Instagram story wherein the Hemsworth family pulling out their skateboards and practising the skill. Both the Hemsworth brothers tried their hands on skating along with one of the Hemsworth's kids. Chris also posted a picture on Instagram about the same.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

 Also Read | Miley Cyrus: When 'Slide Away' Singer Made Headlines Because Of Her Interviews

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth Update 🎬🎥 (@liamhemdawg) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth Update 🎬🎥 (@liamhemdawg) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth Update 🎬🎥 (@liamhemdawg) on

 

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth And Gabriella Brooks Trolled Online For Spending Time Together

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA WRITES TO PAWAR ON ANTI-CAA
JAN KI BAAT 100% ACCURATE EXIT POLL
RAUT TAKES A STINGING JIBE AT BJP
POILCE NOTICE TO 163 LEADERS
PRAGYA THAKUR DELAYES FLIGHT
HARSHA BHOGLE CALMS DOWN FANS