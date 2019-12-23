Liam Hemsworth Chills With Brother Chris, While Miley Cyrus Deals With Breakup Rumours

Miley Cyrus' beau Cody Simpon was reportedly hanging out with a Playboy model which shook all the Miley Cyrus fans as they not quite a while ago posted a streak of pictures on their respective Instagram handles getting cosy and intimate with each other. Miley recently released her new song titled My Sad Christmas Song and also took to Twitter to post the song which left everyone open to various speculations.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus Takes A Dig At Her Ex, Liam Hemsworth After 4 Months Of Their Separation

A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like shit cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone.... https://t.co/n1g3f2IsMh — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 22, 2019

In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace... — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 22, 2019

Also Read | Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson, And Billy Ray Cyrus Are Feeling The Christmas Vibe Already

Liam Hemsworth spends quality time with brother Chris Hemsworth

However, Miley's ex-husband Liam Hemsworth had a ball with his elder brother Chris Hemsworth as Chris shared multiple videos on his Instagram story wherein the Hemsworth family pulling out their skateboards and practising the skill. Both the Hemsworth brothers tried their hands on skating along with one of the Hemsworth's kids. Chris also posted a picture on Instagram about the same.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus: When 'Slide Away' Singer Made Headlines Because Of Her Interviews

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth And Gabriella Brooks Trolled Online For Spending Time Together

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.