Liam Hemsworth's Character In 'Most Dangerous Game' Is In A Race To Stay Alive?

Liam Hemsworth is a popular Hollywood actor known for his impeccable acting in films like 'Isn't It Romantic,' Independence Day: Resurgence and more. The actor has been in the news for his separation with ex-wife Miley Cyrus after the couple finalised their divorce. On a professional front, Liam is set to blow the minds of his fans with Quibi's upcoming thriller drama, The Most Dangerous Game. In the trailer, we got to see that Liam's character is in the race of survival.

Liam in the 'Most Dangerous Game' to enter in a race to stay alive?

The exclusive first look of Hemsworth's new series, Most Dangerous Game, for the upcoming Quibi streaming platform, has been stealing many hearts with the interesting trailer. In Most Dangerous Game, Hemsworth plays Dodge Maynard, a husband and father-to-be, who is desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before he succumbs to a hazardous illness.

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth's Upcoming Movie 'Arkansas' And All You Need To Know About The Crime Drama

In the official trailer, Dodge (Liam's character) seems to be in a race to stay alive. He says, "If I just had some cash, I would get some treatment and maybe see my son be born". In such a need for money, Christopher Waltz' mysterious character makes his entry in the trailer with an offer that can change the entire situation.

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth VS Chris Hemsworth: Who aces the fashion game better?

As per the trailer, Liam Hemsworth character is seen participating in the game of life and death where he discovers he is not the hunter, rather the prey with no allies. The star has to survive in the game for 24 long hours and every hour he survives adds more money to his account until it is $24 million.

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth & Chris Hemsworth prove that they are living MERMEN with these posts

This action-thriller movie showcases the desperation to live and what a person can do to stay with his family. It is a Quibi's official web drama filled with exciting scenes that can take one's breath away and fans got a glimpse of it from the trailer. The movie also stars Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke, Natasha Bordizzo, and Jimmy Akingbola in important roles.

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus attend the same Pre-Oscar party after divorce

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.