Liam Hemsworth Reveals Key To A Good Workout In Social Media Post

Liam Hemsworth is one of the popular Australian actors in Hollywood. The actor has impressed his fans with his acting and fitness. The actor's brother Chris Hemsworth recently shared a video on his Instagram where he talked about the solution for kids who are dealing with stress and anxiety during the Coronavirus lockdown. On the other hand, Liam Hemsworth is focused on his fitness and he keeps sharing tips related to fitness. The actor recently posted a video on his social media where he mentioned the key to a good workout. Take a look at some more details about the post.

Liam Hemsworth's Instagram post

In the post, the actor stated that the key to a good workout is to internalise the pain and never raise your voice. Liam Hemsworth was seen workout in the gym and pushing some weights. The actor was also seen raising his voice on a person, after which the actor laughed. The post has gained over 2 million views on Instagram.

ALSO READ | Liam Hemsworth Shares How Regular Exercise Helped Him After His Split With Miley Cyrus

ALSO READ | Liam Hemsworth-Chris Hemsworth And Other Popular Brother Duos In Hollywood

Liam Hemsworth's outdoor workout

This is not the first time the actor has talked about his workout. The actor has also talked about his diet and how it is okay to have a cheat day in between. The actor is also known to motivate his audience with his workout. Liam Hemsworth has also talked in many of his interviews about his outdoor activities and how he loves to hang out with his brothers. The actor also shared a post on Instagram where he is seen surfing with his brothers, Luke Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth.

ALSO READ | Liam Hemsworth’s Family Tree That You Would Definitely Want To Know About

ALSO READ | List Of Miley Cyrus' Songs That Seem To Be About Liam Hemsworth; Check It Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.