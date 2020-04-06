Liam Hemsworth Shares How Regular Exercise Helped Him After His Split With Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus shook the world by announcing their split only after 8 months of tying the knot. The couple got married in December 2018 and called it quits in August 2019. Liam has always avoided addressing his marriage issues publicly. However, in a recent interview with fitness magazine, Liam Hemsworth opened up about how regular exercise has helped the star to stay balanced after his split with Miley Cyrus.

Liam Hemsworth spoke about his character of his recent movie Most Dangerous Game and revealed how getting into shape for the role helped him heal. In the film, the star essayed the role of a terminally ill man who is trying to earn enough money to support his pregnant wife. While on his journey to collect money, Liam Hemsworth's character comes across a mysterious character who offered him the chance to take part in a deadly game of survival.

ALSO READ| List Of Miley Cyrus' Songs That Seem To Be About Liam Hemsworth; Check It Out

The mysterious person promises a reward of USD 24.5 million if he wins the deadly game. Remembering about his character, Liam Hemsworth said he spent most of the time running on the streets which are shown in the trailer as well. The star revealed that the entire process just kept him moving forward. Liam Hemsworth reportedly stated that he ran 10 kilometres every day while shooting the movie.

ALSO READ| Miley Cyrus Gives Cody Simpson A 'Buzzin' Buzz Cut Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The actor added that running every day and regular exercise kept his head levelled and helped him stay balanced. Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have finalised their divorce in January 2020. The couple dated on and off for 10 years and first got engaged in the year 2012 but broke up shortly. Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus met on the sets of The Last Song in the year 2010.

ALSO READ| Liam Hemsworth’s Family Tree That You Would Definitely Want To Know About

The couple again got engaged in the year 2016 and after multiple ups and downs in their relationship, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus tied the knot in the year 2018. Post that, Miley has been dating Cody Simpson. And as for Liam, the actor is in a relationship with Gabriella Brooks.

ALSO READ| Liam Hemsworth-Chris Hemsworth And Other Popular Brother Duos In Hollywood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.