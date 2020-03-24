List Of Miley Cyrus' Songs That Seem To Be About Liam Hemsworth; Check It Out

Miley Cyrus is an American singer who has popularly recorded for many big productions. Miley Cyrus initially gained prominence with her popular portrayal of Hannah Montana in the popular Television series of a similar name in 2006. She has churned a list of many popular and hit songs in her singing career, especially in the pop music genre.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were one of the most adorable Hollywood couples before they called it quits in August 2019. The internet was taken by storm in August 2019 when Liam Hemsworth decided to divorce and end his marriage with the pop-sensation.

The ex-couple of Hollywood had gone through a breakup earlier too before they reunited and finally got married. That breakup had reportedly taken a toll on Miley's well-being and health badly. During this time, she released a number of songs which does make one wonder if some of them were about Liam Hemsworth-

Image courtesy: @liamhemsworth

Songs of Miley Cyrus that seem to be about Liam Hemsworth:

Slide Away

This track was dropped by Miley Cyrus just after splitting from Liam Hemsworth. This emotional track was a hint of their break and Miley’s breakdown. The timing of releasing this song was not coincidental, in fact, many people immediately assumed that the song is about Liam Hemsworth.

Slide Away song finds Miley Cyrus drudging through the outcome of a wild night of partying, including a completely trashed house, and people passed out in various rooms all the way through.

Fall Down

The popular artist Will.i.am collaborated with Miley Cyrus for the Fall Down song. This song formed the album "will power" and was a pop song which was love based. It was released in 2013 and also got many nominations for the awards. The song reportedly expressed how Mley the singer coped up with the break-up.

Come Get it Bae

In this song, Pharrell Williams collaborated with Miley Cyrus to make it a super hit. Miley Cyrus was a featured artist and was from the album Girl. It was released in the year 2014. And it was love song in pop genre sung by Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams.However, many wondered if some of Miley's lyrics were directed towards her history with Liam.

