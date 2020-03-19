Liam Hemsworth Shares 'Arkansas' Trailer On His Instagram; Urges Fans To Watch Movie

Director Clarke Duke made his debut with the movie Arkansas. Actor Liam Hemsworth shared the trailer of the movie a week ago on his Instagram. Liam Hemsworth promoted the film's trailer on his Instagram and urged his fans to watch this upcoming flick when it releases on May 01, 2020, with great enthusiasm. Liam Hemsworth has worked in several movies now including The Hunger Games series. Check out the trailer of the movie below.

The movie releases on May 01, 2020. The film is going to be released in select theatres, and on Apple, Amazon and on-demand platforms. Clarke Duke is a widely popular American actor, director comedian. He is widely known for his roles in the films Kick-Ass, Sex Drive, and Hot Tub Time Machine. He is also famous for playing Clark Green in The Office.

Arkansas revolves around the lives of Kyle and Swin. They live by the orders of a drug lord in Arkansas named Frog (who is played by Vince Vaughn). They pose as junior park rangers by day and operate as low-tier drug couriers by night under the watchful eye of Frog’s henchmen (played by John Malkovich and Vivica Fox).

The film is based on John Brandon’s best-selling book of the same name. Arkansas explores drug trafficking in the South. The movie involves a lot of drugs, crime, and violence. The film stars Liam Hemsworth, Clarke Duke, Vince Vaughn, John Malkovich, and Vivica Fox in pivotal roles.

The movie will tell the story of how a drug deal went downwards and how its consequences are catastrophic. The movie's tagline reads 'Kyle and Swin are working their way to the top...but the top has other plans'. The flick is rated R for its violence, language, drug content, and brief nudity.

