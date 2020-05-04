Liam Hemsworth's Movies With Highest IMDb Ratings That Are A Must-watch

Liam Hemsworth, brother of actors Luke Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth, is one of the finest actors in Hollywood. In American films, Liam Hemsworth rose to fame with the character of Will Blakelee in The Last Song (2010). Having spent a decade in the acting industry, he has played the lead role in many movies like Love and Honor, Cut Bank, Killerman, and more. Here are the top five movies of Liam Hemsworth that have the highest IMDb ratings. Read ahead to know more-

Liam Hemsworth's top five movies with IMDb ratings

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire is an action-adventure sci-fi movie, directed by Francis Lawrence. The lead cast of the movie includes Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence, and Josh Hutcherson. The plot of the film revolves around Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, who become targets of the Capitol after their victory in the 74th Hunger Games sparks a rebellion in the Districts of Panem. The movie did well at the box-office and has a 7.5/10 IMDb rating.

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games is an action-adventure sci-fi movie, directed by Gary Ross. The lead cast of the movie includes Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence, and Josh Hutcherson. The plot of the film revolves around Katniss Everdeen, who voluntarily takes her younger sister's place in the Hunger Games: a televised competition in which two teenagers from each of the twelve Districts of Panem are chosen at random to fight to the death. The movie did well at the box-office and has a 7.2 /10 IMDb rating.

Triangle (2009)

Triangle is a fantasy thriller mystery, directed by Christopher Smith. The lead cast of the movie includes Liam Hemsworth, Melissa George, Joshua McIvor, and Jack Taylor. The plot of the film revolves around a group of friends who suffer a yachting accident and take refuge on a cruise drifting on the open sea, but quickly realize they were better off on the upturned yacht. The movie did well at the box-office and has a 6.9/10 IMDb rating.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay- Part I (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay- Part I is an action-adventure sci-fi movie, directed by Francis Lawrence. The lead cast of the movie includes Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence, and Josh Hutcherson. The plot of the film revolves around Katniss Everdeen who is in District 13 after she shatters the games forever. Under the leadership of President Coin and the advice of her trusted friends, Katniss spreads her wings as she fights to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. The movie did well at the box-office and has a 6.6 /10 IMDb rating.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay- Part II (2015)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay- Part II is an action-adventure sci-fi movie, directed by Francis Lawrence. The lead cast of the movie includes Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence, and Josh Hutcherson. The plot of the film revolves around Katniss and a team of rebels from District 13 who prepare for the final battle that will decide the fate of Panem.

