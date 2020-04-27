Liam Hemsworth's Movies That Are Now Streaming On Netflix, See List

Liam Hemsworth is one of the most talented actors from Australia. Liam Hemsworth's movies have all been extremely entertaining and earned him a large fanbase. There are several of his movies available to watch online. Here are some of his blockbuster movies are now streaming on Netflix.

Liam Hemsworth movies on Netflix

Isn’t It Romantic

Isn’t it Romantic is one of the films where Liam Hemsworth uses his Australian accent in the film in his smooth voice, thereby attracting Rebel Wilson's character to his character in the film. The film helmed by Todd Strauss-Schulson. Priyanka Chopra also plays an integral role in the film.

The Duel

After a series of murders in town, investigators from Texas look into the case. The Duel is helmed by Kieran Darcy-Smith and penned by Matt Cook. Woody Harrelson, Liam Hemsworth, Alice Braga features as the lead roles in the film. Liam Hemsworth and Emory Cohen second collaborated film after Killerman (2019).

The Hunger Games series

The Hunger Games has been a prominent work of Liam Hemsworth in his career. The movie also features Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Lenny Kravitz. The Hunger Games is about post-apocalyptic earth where the land is divided into districts. Every year, an event called 'The Hunger Games' is held, where there is a 'tribute' selected from every district, that plays these games which only have death as its final destination for those who lose.

The Expendables 2

The sequel of The Expendables is directed by Simon West. The film features enormous talented cast Sylvester Stallone, Liam Hemsworth and Randy Couture. In the film, the quest for revenge pushes the expendable into unexpected threats. The character that was played by Liam was the original story Dakota Meyer's experience in Afghanistan as told in his book "Into the Fire".

