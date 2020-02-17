Liam Hemsworth Looks All "hulked Up" In His Latest Photograph

Liam Hemsworth looks stunning in his recent photos. The 30-year-old actor was seen all hulked up while leaving the gym centre in a white tank top on January 31 in Los Angeles. Probably Liam Hemsworth worked on his arms on that day for preparing for Super Bowl weekend, as the white tank top showed off his build-up biceps. This is the first time people have seen him this built up.

Liam Hemsworth looks stunning in his white tank gym look

The photos of Liam Hemsworth's stunning gym body have made people claim that The Hunger Games star could take on Thor in an epic battle. It is unclear if the 30-year-old actor puts in more time for a new role or personal gains at the gym. Some even pointed out that, Liam Hemsworth seemed slightly less jacked a month ago. Hemsworth is certainly moving towards his goals. Liam Hemsworth built his biceps in a month.

Credit: Liam Hemsworth fan page

Liam Hemsworth is a popular Hollywood actor known for his flawless performance in movies such as' Isn't It Romantic, The Last Song, The Hunger Games and more. Liam is set to return to the Box Office with his forthcoming crime thriller titled Arkansas. The upcoming movie of Liam Hemsworth is written by Andrew Boonkrong and will be directed by Clark Duke. John Malkovich, Vince Vaughn, Vivica Fox and more also star in the movie. The release date has yet to be announced

