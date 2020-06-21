Liam Hemsworth's Cover Shoots Prove That He Can Pull Off Any Look

Liam Hemsworth is one of the most stylish actors in Hollywood. His style is loved for the offbeat yet fashionable statement that it puts forth. He can slay casual as well as classy outfits with the right body language and confidence. Here is a look at Liam Hemsworth’s magazine cover looks which were loved by fashion enthusiasts around the world.

Liam Hemsworth's cover photos

1. Here Liam Hemsworth can be seen posing for a men’s fashion magazine. In all the pictures posted, the actor can be seen experimenting with colours and prints of a different kind. In the first picture, he has combined a blue colour printed Tshirt and a funky blue printed jacket. In the second picture, the actor can be seen wearing a pair of shorts with yellow, red, and blue colour prints all over. He can be seen wearing a pink and purple mix hoodie with a pair of shorts. In the last picture posted, Liam Hemsworth is wearing a brown printed sweater with a pair of yellow and blue check pants.

2. Liam Hemsworth can be seen dressed in casual attire in the pictures clicked for a leading fitness magazine. In the first picture, he can be seen wearing a pair of blue bottoms with a white vest. In the monochrome picture that follows, he is wearing a pair of formal pants with a black T-shirt. In the final picture posted, Liam Hemsworth can be seen wearing a pair of black pants with a striped shirt.

3. In this picture posted on Instagram, Liam Hemsworth has opted for casual attire. He can be seen dressed in a light grey shirt with a pair of black pants. He can also be spotted with a bead bracelet that matches the look. His beard is trimmed while his hair rightly set for a casual look.

4. In these pictures clicked for a leading fashion magazine, Liam Harmsworth can be seen dressed in outfits of a different kind. In the first picture posted, he can be seen dressed in a funky sweater while he poses with his hand placed on his head. In the second picture, he can be seen wearing a cream coloured, half-sleeve shirt with a pair of black shorts. He can also be seen wearing a pair of yellow shades that go well with the look. In the final picture, he has opted for a mix and match look. He can be seen wearing a yellow printed shirt with a pair of brown track pants. He has also added a teal colour furry jacket to the look. The standout element of the picture is a pair of pink socks that Liam Hemsworth is wearing.

