Liam Hemsworth's Pairing With THESE Co-stars Was Loved By Audience For The Chemistry

Liam Hemsworth has worked in a wide range of films over the past few years. A few of these films were liked by the audience for the cast and the chemistry that the leads shared with each other. Here is a look at a bunch of films of Liam Hemsworth where his pairing with the co-star worked wonders.

Liam Hemsworth's best co-stars

1. The Last Song

The Last Song is a romantic drama film released in the year 2010. The plot of this film revolves around the experiences of a rebellious girl who is sent to a quaint Southern town where she is expected to spend the whole of summer. The chemistry between Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus works in just the right direction for a joyous viewing experience. The two actors' real-life love story reportedly began when the film was being shot. The film was directed by Julie Anne Robinson and is based on a Nicholas Sparks film. The Last Song also stars Greg Kinnear and Bobby Coleman.

2. The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games is an adventure film series which released in the year 2012. The plot of this film revolves around a game which has to be played well in order to survive in the not-so-common world. Liam Hemsworth’s character in the film, Gale is close to the leading lady as they have known each other for a long time. Even though they do not end up together, fans love to make theories that state otherwise. The Hunger Games was directed by Gary Ross who also contributed to the writing team. This film stars actors like Stanley Tucci, Jennifer Lawrence, and Wes Bentley in pivotal roles.

4. Isn’t It Romantic

Isn’t It Romantic is a romantic drama film which released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a woman who has major challenges in her love life and ends up in comical situations due to it. Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth share surreal and quirky chemistry which worked well with the audience. Isn’t It Romantic has been directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson and stars actors like Adam Devine and Priyanka Chopra in key roles.

3. Love and Honor

Love and Honor is a romantic drama film released in the year 2013. The plot of this film revolves around a man who works in the army but decides to go back home when his friend’s relationship is at stake. Liam Hemsworth and Teresa Palmer’s characters share an adorable equation made sure the viewers were entertained. Love and Honor stars actors like Austin Stowell and Aimee Teegarden while the direction has been done by Danny Mooney.

