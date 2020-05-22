When Liam Hemsworth Revealed His Date Night Ideas During An Online Quiz

Liam Hemsworth recently appeared in an online quiz with his Isn’t It Romantic co-stars, Adam Devine and Rebel Wilson. They answered several multiple-choice questions on the platform, where Liam revealed his go-to-date spot during the session and more. Read to know it and more.

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth’s Family Tree That You Would Definitely Want To Know About

Liam Hemsworth’s go-to-date spot

Liam Hemsworth, Adam Levine, and Rebel Wilson were asked about their go-to-date place. There were six options: a day at the beach, dinner and a movie, a walk in the park, relaxation at a spa, travelling somewhere new and Netflix & chill.

Rebel said that she likes relaxation at a spa but not on a date, to which Liam added that that is more of a down the line relationship thing, like get a massage together. He added that no one does that off the bat. Adam stated that it is when a couple has run out of things to do together, Liam laughed and said: “Let’s just get a massage.”

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth-Chris Hemsworth And Other Popular Brother Duos In Hollywood

Rebel Wilson was the first one to answer the question saying that she would go with dinner and a movie. Liam Hemsworth agreed with her choice saying that he thinks that the less talking the better it is, as one does not have to hold a conversation for too long. Adam Levin said that he is a Netflix and chill guy. He has a great comfortable couch. He kind of liked “chillin’ and Netflix-ing.” Hemsworth was the last to answer saying that he would go with dinner and a movie option. Rebel clapped to his choice as theirs’ were the same and Adam said that it’s alright, it is not a competition.

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth's Movies With Highest IMDb Ratings That Are A Must-watch

Ahead in the interview, the actors were asked about the best movie genre for a date. The options were: thriller, romance, drama, comedy, science fiction and action. Hearing the options, Liam Hemsworth asked if horror is there on the list and Adam Devine said no.

Liam added that horror is got to be the best as the date might get all scared and one gets to comfort them afterward. Adam replied that it depends on the kind of scary movie because a scary film like SAW would not be the ideal option. Liam clarified that he meant more of like a ghost scary movie. The actor further said that romance is probably a good one to go with.

Also Read | Vivica Fox Reveals She Can’t Wait To Reunite With 'Arkansas' Co-star Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth has received much attention with his performance as Gale Hawthorn in The Hunger Games movie series from 2012 to 2015. The actor recently separated from Miley Cyrus after less than a year of marriage. His latest appearance was in a thriller movie, Arkansans, which released on DVD and Blu-Ray instead of a theatrical release due to the global pandemic.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.