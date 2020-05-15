Vivica Fox Reveals She Can’t Wait To Reunite With 'Arkansas' Co-star Liam Hemsworth

Currently, the entire world is on hold due to the global pandemic. Everything has been shut down and people are asked to stay at home. From schools to offices to production houses, everything has been on a break, and even the shooting of various movies that were in the making has been stuck. One such Hollywood movie that suffered due to the pandemic is Vivica Fox and Liam Hemsworth starrer Arkansas. Recently, the lead actor of the movie, Vivica Fox revealed that she can’t wait to reunite with co-star Liam Hemsworth once again.

Vivica Fox revealed she can’t wait to reunite with Arkansas co-star Liam Hemsworth

Vivica Fox and Liam Hemsworth are well-known names in the Hollywood industry and have been seen working together many times. In a recent interview with a leading entertainment daily, Vivica Fox recollected the fun times on Arkansas sets and revealed that she can’t wait to reunite with co-star Liam Hemsworth once again. Vivica Fox gushed, when asked about it and said that Liam just becomes more of a grown man every time she meets him.

Vivica continued by saying that, she was so thrilled when she got cast in the movie and was fortunate that she did not have to audition. She got a call from her agent who said that there is this great new movie titled Arkansas and it's got Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn in the lead. Talking about how she felt about reuniting with 2016’s movie, Independence Day co-star, Liam Hemsworth, Vivica said that it was good to see him and work with him, again. She further revealed that when the two did Independence Day, Liam still had a young heartthrob thing hanging on from The Hunger Games. However, she revealed that in Arkansas, Liam Hemsworth's character is dark, mysterious, and dangerous. Vivica Fox, who had all the nice things to say about Liam also said that the best thing about working with Liam was that he never came on the sets with a big ego and was a very giving scene partner.

