Liam Hemsworth's Movies With An Ensemble Cast; Check Details

Liam Hemsworth, sibling of Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth, is one of the highly celebrated actors in Hollywood. Popularly known for his action movies, the actor has carved a niche for himself in the Hollywood film industry. With his performance in The Hunger Games franchise, The Expendables 2, and the Independence Day reboot, he has established himself as a bankable actor. Not only that, but he also has appeared in several multi-starrer movies. Here are some of Liam Hemsworth's movies with an ensemble cast:

Liam Hemsworth movies with an ensemble cast

Isn't It Romantic

This is one of the movies where Liam Hemsworth does an Australian accent. His character uses the Australian accent and smooth voice that grabs the attention of Rebel Wilson's character in the movie. The movie is directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson. The multi-starrer film features Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam DeVine and Priyanka Chopra.

Independence Day: Resurgence

The movie is helmed by Ronald Emmerich and produced by Dean Devlin, Harald Kloser, and Roland Emmerich. This is yet another movie of Liam Hemsworth consisting of an ensemble cast including Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, Maila Monroe, Jessie T. Usher, William Fichtner, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Judd Hirsch, Brent Spiner, Travis Tope, Sela Ward, and Angelababy. The movie revolves around the story of some fearless men and women who aim to protect the planet that is destroyed due to alien invasion.

The Duel

After back-to-back murders taking place in town, some investigators from Texas take a close look into the matter. The film is helmed by Kieran Darcy-Smith and the story is penned by Matt Cook. The 2016 American western movie features an ensemble cast, featuring Woody Harrelson, Liam Hemsworth, Alice Braga, Emory Cohen, Felicity Price, José Zúñiga and William Sadler in prominent roles.

