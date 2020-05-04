Liam Hemsworth’s 'The Last Song' And Other Nicholas Sparks Adaptations You Must Watch

Liam Hemsworth starred in The Last Song which marked his debut as a lead actor in an American film. The Australian native’s 2010 release The Last Song established a strong following of the actor. However, kudos to the Nicholas Spark’ storyline. The film was adapted from novelist’s work by the same name. The coming-of-age drama steered many fans emotionally as per reports. There are many films that were similarly adapted from the writer’s works, read on!

The Notebook

The Notebook is undoubtedly the most popular work of Nicholas Sparks. The film as well by the same name was loved by viewers as per several reports. Nick Cassavetes helmed the film starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. The 2004 release tells the tale of young lovers into old age.

Safe Haven

Safe Haven is another fantasy, romantic- drama penned by the novelist Nicholas Sparks which was later turned into a movie in 2013. The film starred Julianne Hough and Josh Duhamel in the leading roles. The story is about a young woman in a new town, who falls in love with a local man. However, her past is clinging onto her and does not let her move ahead in life.

Dear John

The romance novel is another Nicholas Sparks creation which was published in 2007. Three years later the novel was adapted into a movie by the same name. It starred Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried in the lead roles. The love story is between John essayed by the former and Savanah essayed by the latter. The story is all about the test of love for the two, as they are in a long-distance relationship who keep in touch through letters.

