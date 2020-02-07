Union Budget
Liam Hemsworth Teaches Fans How To Do The 'Flagman' Pose Like A Pro; See Pics

Hollywood News

Liam Hemsworth is amongst the fittest celebrities. He is known for his undying love for water sports however, he is good at doing flagman perfectly. Find out.

Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth is known for his incredible acting in films like 'Isn't It Romantic' and more. The international star is making all the news because of the official announcement of his separation with ex-wife Miley Cyrus after their divorce was recently finalised. But, Liam's persona of being hopeful and strong has not shaken. He is reportedly seen going on dates and trips with his rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. 

Talking about Liam Hemsworth's strength, Thor's brother has an inspirational physique. He is seen gearing up with gym attires and other sports to keep himself fit. Liam never fails to impress his fans with his awesomeness and here are the times when he taught his fans how to do the 'Flagman' like a pro.

Times when Liam Hemsworth did the 'Flagman' 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth indulges in PDA with Gabriella Brooks a week after divorcing Miley Cyrus; Know details

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth complete divorce proceedings after 8 months of marriage; Chech details

Other posts that showcased his sporty side

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth possesses THESE traits which make him a perfect Capricorn that you need to know

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' relationship timeline; How did the couple meet?

Liam Hemsworth is going to return on the big screen with a thriller drama movie named Arkansas. The crime movie is going to be directed by Clark Duke and written by  Andrew Boonkrong. The movie also stars John Malkovich, Vince Vaughn, Vivica A. Fox and more. The release date is yet to be revealed but fans are eagerly waiting for the crime-thriller to hit the screens.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus is reportedly coping with Liam Hemsworth divorce by doing THIS; details inside

 

 

