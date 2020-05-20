Liam Hemsworth's Photos That Will Make You Want To Hit The Beach

Liam Hemsworth is counted amongst one of the most talked-about new-age actors in Hollywood. Australian by birth, Liam has cemented his place in Hollywood in the shortest span. The dapper actor first rose to fame with the romantic musical film The Last Song. Post that Liam has done several successful movies and shows like The Hunger Games series, Independence Day: Resurgence, The Dressmaker, The Expendables 2, Love and Honor, etc.

Apart from work, Liam Hemsworth is a true lover of the sea. The Isn't It Romantic is a passionate surfer, and judging by his Instagram, he is bloody good at it. The Hunger Games actor enjoys a massive fanbase on social media with over 14.1 million followers. Liam Hemsworth who is currently enjoying his quarantine time with brother Chris Hemsworth loves to spend time near the beach. His Instagram handle is filled with his beach pictures. Let's take a look.

Liam Hemsworth's unmissable beach pictures

The Beach Party

Hemsworth looks in a happy mood as he takes a selfie with his family and friends at the beach. All are in casual easy-breezy attires in this Liam Hemsworth's Instagram picture as they enjoy drinks.

Deep-Sea Diving

As mentioned above, Liam is a water baby, who simply loves the ocean. In this Liam Hemsworth's Instagram picture one can see Liam posing as under-water. The Dressmaker actor looks elated in this picture as he enjoys his dip into the sea.

The Perfect Surfer

The Last Song actor is seen flaunting his surfing skills in this picture. Liam looks absolutely breathtaking in the scenic picture, with a huge wave in the background. This Liam Hemsworth's Instagram picture was taken when he was in Indonesia.

With His Pet

By scrolling Liam Hemsworth Instagram, you will notice that he is an animal lover. He owns several dogs of different breeds along with some other animals as well. In this photo, Liam looks really handsome with his shades on as he captures a moment with his pet dog at the beach-side.

Liam in a different avatar

In this Liam Hemsworth's Instagram photo, the good-looking is soaking under the sun at the beach. Not to miss his smile endearing smile, as half of his body is covered with sand. The actor certainly looks like a "Merman"

Hemsworth riding on his dog

In this adorable photo, Liam looks super-happy as he poses like he is riding on this pet dog. The surreal beach view in the background looks dreamy. LH looks voguish in this black hoodie with matching casual shorts. On the work front, Liam was last seen in Quibi's high-octane action-thriller web-series Most Dangerous Game. Helmed by director Nick Santora, Most Dangerous Game got rave reviews by critics and audiences.

