Liam Payne Opens Up About 'taking Time Away' From His Son Bear With Consent Of Ex Cheryl

Former One Direction star has taken some time apart from his son Bear. During an interview with Tings Magazine, Liam Payne said that it is the longest he hasn’t seen Bear in his life. He added that he and his ex-girlfriend Cheryl decided this for different reasons and came up with a decision that he should stay away from his son for a little bit.

Liam Payne clears why he distanced for his son Bear

Speaking about his son, Liam Payne said that Bear is a quiet and chill child and does not worry about things too much. He said it is unusual for him to be in and out of his life. Liam Payne explained how the former couple had always wanted to keep their son Bear out of public eyes, but by doing so his role as a father had also gone under the radar. He continued that he got to be a dad and have a family in a way that’s completely opposite of the showbiz way.

Taking to Instagram, Liam Payne clarified his comments and told his fans that the sole reason for his separation with Bear was the nationwide lockdown, which forced them apart. He said he could not see his son because of the worldwide pandemic that is happening and not because he did anything wrong like mentioned in one of the news articles. In March, Liam Payne admitted that missing his son Bear’s third birthday party was the hardest things for him during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Liam Payne made the tough call as he was worried he had been exposed to so many things by living in London. The For You singer admitted that it was horrible to miss out on the celebrations and his ex-girlfriend agreed with him about not being a part of it due to valid reasons. Liam Payne and Cheryl were first spotted together in 2018. They confirmed their relationship much later in 2019. Later, Liam Payne and Cheryl split a year after their son Bear was born. As per sources, they had been together for two and a half years.

