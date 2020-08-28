Who Is Maya Henry? Here's All You Need To Know About Liam Payne's Fiancee

Former One Director star Liam Payne and his girlfriend Maya Henry were recently spotted together. However, this time it was not the couple being seen together that grabbed everyone's attention but the big rock on Henry's finger. It was later confirmed that Liam Payne and Maya Henry are indeed engaged. However, not many may know about Maya Henry; thus, here's more on this.

Who is Maya Henry?

According to HollywoodLife, Maya Henry was born in Texas' San Antonio and is currently 20 years old. She comes from a well known Mexican-American family, her father being the personal injury lawyer Thomas Henry. The Henry family was also a part of the YouTube reality show Hangin with Los Henrys. However, later the videos about the family were taken down.

The website also shared that Maya Henry seemed to have had a star-studded Quincienera when she turned 15. In fact, Nick Jonas and Pitbull even performed at her birthday party which is reported to have cost a whopping amount of $6 million. Not just that, but Maya's brother Thomas Henry Jr also had a grand birthday party when he turned 18 which reportedly cost $4 million.

Maya Henry has also been spotted in a few music videos doing cameo appearances. She was a bartender in Lil Nas X's Old Town Road. This released in May last year. Prior to that, she also appeared in Kissing Strangers by Joe Jonas and DNCE in 2016.

Liam Payne's girlfriend is also known for her modelling stints which began when she was 16 years old. She has walked the ramp for a number of ace designers in Paris Fashion Week like Dolce & Gabbana and George Hobeika. Maya also bagged the cover shoots of some of the famous fashion magazines.

However, Maya Henry aspires to become a human rights lawyer much like Amala Clooney as she told Business Insider in an interview. She also has her own charity foundation called Maya's corner. It is dedicated to improving the lives of youngsters.

Also Read: One Direction Star Liam Payne Sparks Engagement Rumours As Girlfriend Sports Massive Ring

Liam Payne and Maya Henry

Liam Payne made his relationship with Maya Henry official through an Instagram post and a cute message in September 2019. This was just a year after the former One Direction star split from his ex-wife Cheryl Ann Tweedy who is also a well-known singer. The former couple has a son together named Bear.

Also Read: Liam Payne's Birthday: Here's A Trivia Quiz To Test Your Knowledge Of The Ex-1D Singer

How did Liam Payne and Maya Henry meet?

According to Metro.co.uk, Liam Payne's girlfriend met him during a One Direction meet and greet held at a concert in Texas. A proof of this was a tweet by Harry Styles which has now been deleted. However, the two celebs did not meet after that until 2018.

The website also said that Liam reportedly met Maya again at a Dolce and Gabbana dinner at Lake Como. A picture from this meeting is also there on Maya's social media. Liam and Maya hit it off immediately and are now confirmed to be engaged. Take a look:

Also Read: One Direction's Liam Payne Announces Virtual Concert; To Donate A Portion Of The Proceeds

Also Read: Liam Payne Hints At A Possible One Direction Reunion In The Near Future

Also Read: Liam Payne Starts Quarantine Video Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.