Liam Payne Jams To BTS' Dynamite, Leaves The Army And Directioners Hungry For More

Twitter users were recently treated to a short One Direction and BTS collaboration and the clip has been taking over the internet. In the clip, which is a part of Liam Payne’s Instagram live session, the former One Direction member is seen jamming to BTS’ blockbuster upbeat number, Dynamite. Fans were quick to react in the live comment section with enthusiastic cheers while some also stating that they would love to see a collaboration between the two bands.

Liam Payne jamming to BTS' Dynamite

International pop star Liam Payne recently held an Instagram live session and clippings from this session have been all over the internet. In the viral video, Liam Payne is seen jamming to the song Dynamite by BTS, giving the BTS Army a gala time. The song suddenly played in the background while Liam was busy having a fun chat with his fans. As soon as the song comes on, Liam Payne is seen grooving lightly, enjoying the tune with a quirky expression on his face. The young artist also claps to the beat and snaps his fingers as he enjoying the unexpected song that has come on.

In the live comments section, his fans are seen rooting for more BTS X One Direction content. They also get extremely excited seeing Liam enjoy the super hit song. Have a look at Liam Payne’s Instagram live video here.

LIAM PAYNE JAMMING TO DYNAMITE BY BTS, YOu’RE WELCOME pic.twitter.com/eS5KfBiP9o — a✨¹ᴰ blue hour&golden (@oneadditionaf) October 25, 2020

In the comments section of the video, fans have mentioned how badly they want One Direction to get back together and do a collab with BTS. A few fans have also mentioned how Liam Payne has been a BTS fan for quite some time now. A few people have remembered various instances when Liam stood up for BTS or appreciated them for their work.

Liam likes BTS no matter what 🥺... — ᴮᴱokabe's love bot⁷ (@noormatsouka) October 25, 2020

yes I remembered one of his interview he was asked about who he think gonna be One big thing and he really answered BTS😭♥️ — 𝚜𝚊𝚋𝚋𝚒𝚎𝚎𝚎e⁷_ (@Sabpurpleee) October 26, 2020

BTS and 1D i want collab 😂😂 — park jimin✨❤💜 (@CrackOt7) October 26, 2020

me being both directioner and army: *when worlds collide* — verunka🕊 (@verukrejcii) October 25, 2020

BTS has been the talk of the town ever since they released their first completely English song, Dynamite. The song already has 500m views on YouTube and has been a chartbuster on Billboard and has also gained utmost attention on Spotify. Have a look at the BTS song on YouTube here.

Image courtesy: Liam Payne and BTS Instagram

