'The Hills' Cast: See TV Personalities Around Whose Lives The Show Revolved

The Hills was an American pseudo-reality television series that aired from May 2006 to July 2010. The show has six seasons which were a spin-off to the show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County and revolved around the personal and professional lives of Los Angeles residing young women. The story created by Adam DiVello had Liz Gateley and Sean Travis as its executive producers. Read on to know the actors that played titular roles in the series.

The Hills cast

Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad is a television personality, fashion designer and author, on whom the series is mainly focused on. She rose to popularity after she featured in the TV series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County that shed light on the lives of her and her friends in Laguna Beach, their California hometown. She later moved to Los Angeles and pursued a career in the fashion industry and then also received her own spin-off series The Hills.

While the show was in production, she went on to attend the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and then worked for Teen Vogue and the PR firm People’s Revolution. Further, she found the fashion lines LC Lauren Conrad and Paper Crown and was also the co-founder of The Little Market. The actor has also authored and published nine books under her name, which include L.A. Candy and The Fame Game trilogies.

Heidi Montag

Heidi Montag was the second person who was focused on the most through the six-season of the show. She became friends with Lauren in 2005 and was then featured in the series which also made her popular. She also attended the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising during the production of the show, just like Conrad and then worked for the company Bolthouse Productions. The show also featured her and Spencer Pratt’s relationship which let to the end of Lauren and her friendship.

Whitney Port

American TV personality, fashion designer and author Whitney Port was also a part of the focal members who featured in the show. She rose to popularity after becoming a cast member on the show. While the show was in production she worked with Teen Vogue and also Kelly Cutrone's People's Revolution, just like Conrad.

Audrina Patridge

Audrina Patridge was the fourth member in the show, whose life was seen in focus. She is a television personality, television presenter, actress, and model, who rose to fame after her participation in The Hills. When the show was in production, she was working with Quixote Studios and Epic Records.

